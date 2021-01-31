Only six starts and nine games into his Georgetown College men's basketball career, Chucky Wilson has proven instrumental to the Tigers' typical mid-winter ascent.
Wilson, a former Division I player at Illinois-Chicago who last saw the court two seasons ago, backed up his career-best 28 points earlier in the week with another team-high 18 in Saturday's 78-58 win over University of Pikeville at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
He was 6-for-7 in a first-half flourish capped by a 3-pointer to give No. 17 GC (12-3 overall, 9-3 Mid-South Conference) a 40-19 cushion at intermission.
GC dominated from the inside out and shared the wealth in the second half. Pikeville (9-9, 7-8) picked up the pace after shooting a paltry 22.6 percent prior to the break, but the Bears nudged no closer than 17.
Kyran Jones chalked up yet another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Derrin Boyd delivered 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Brodricks Jones – who started the game with a 3-pointer – wound up with 10.
Jaquay Wales narrowly missed making it all five starters in double figures, settling for nine points and nine assists.
Christian Sweazie brought a game-high 20 points off the bench for UPike. Jamir Simpson added 11.
The Bears missed all 12 of their 3-point tries in the first half and went a dismal 4-for-27 from deep overall.
GC wraps up the homestand and seeks its sixth consecutive victory when it welcomes Freed-Hardeman on Monday.
Women: Pikeville 64, Georgetown 53
A brutal start on senior day created a 15-0 hole out of which the Georgetown College women's basketball team never fully escaped Saturday in a 64-53 home loss to University of Pikeville.
GC missed its first 11 shots and wound up at a 29.4 percent clip on the afternoon.
Madison Darnell led the Tigers with 11 points and six rebounds. Her bucket brought the Tigers within six, 41-35, at the 2:43 mark of the third period.
Pikeville scored the next nine points, and Georgetown got no closer than nine down the stretch.
Hailey Free (15 points), Alexis Reed (13) and Morgan Stamper (10) led the scoring for the Bears (12-6, 8-6).
Grace White (nine points, six rebounds) and Raegan Williams (five points, 13 boards) made strong contributions in their senior game. Injured seniors Whitney O'Mara and Michaela Kennedy also ceremonially started the contest.
Jalynn Landversicht and Terri Abram each chipped in eight points for GC (3-8, 2-7).
The teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Pikeville.