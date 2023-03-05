Close losses to lower seeds ended Georgetown College's runs in the late rounds of the Mid-South Conference basketball tournament in Bowling Green.
The top-seeded GC men gave away a double-digit halftime lead and fell to No. 2 Freed-Hardeman, 69-68, in Monday's championship.
Georgetown (26-5), which needed a 90-81 overtime win over Pikeville to hold serve in the semifinals, will host a first and second-round pod in the NAIA tournament by virtue of its top-10 national ranking next Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8.
Seeded sixth but with a seemingly wide-open path to the title after top three seeds Campbellsville, Thomas More and Pikeville all departed early, the GC women fell in overtime to seventh seed Shawnee State, 73-68, in Sunday's semifinals.
JaQuan Lax hit six 3-pointers to key the comeback for Freed-Hardeman in the men's final.
GC led 17-3 out of the gate and 40-24 at halftime before falling behind in the closing stages. The Tigers had two quality, inside looks at the rim in the final seconds that didn't go down.
Jake Ohmer, who scored 27 points in the win over Pikeville, had 18 in the championship-game loss to lead the Tigers.
Kyran Jones, playing on the court where he starred in high school, added 11, while Drew LaMont had 10, including a late-game 3-pointer that gave GC a shot to avoid the upset.
For the women, who knocked off Tennessee Southern, 66-40, and Pikeville, 80-69, on their way to the semis, also led early but needed a layup by Izzy Lamparty with five seconds left to force the extra session against Shawnee State.
The Bears sank all 10 of their free throw attempts in overtime and 27 of 30 on the day compared to the Tigers' 10-for-13 totals to slam the door.
Madison Darnell continued her record-smashing fifth-year senior season by collecting her 1,000th career rebound in the contest. Darnell finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Lamparty and Erin Toller each scored 13 points to pace the Tigers (18-13). Callie Jackson added 10.
Toller (21) and Darnell (20) led the charge against Pikeville, paying back the Bears for a pair of regular-season losses. Jalynn Landversicht chipped in 15 points and Lamparty 12.