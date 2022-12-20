Playing without NAIA All-American Kyran Jones, the Georgetown Tigers got a 24-point, 12-rebound outing from Cam Brooks-Harris en route to a 67-60 road win over Cumberland University on Thursday night.
GC backed it up with a come-from-behind, 80-73 triumph Saturday at Tennessee Southern, vaulting the No. 15 TIgers to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in the Mid-South Conference going into an extended break until Jan. 5.
Georgetown allowed the junior from Zanesville, Ohio, to set the tone from the start. Brooks-Harris scored the first seven points of the game for the Tigers. A lay-in and 3-pointer soon followed and with 11:28 left in the first half.
The Tigers led 16-9 with 12 coming from Brooks-Harris. He finished the half with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Jabrion Spikes and Drew LaMont scored 12 of the final 14 Tiger points of the half. Cumberland hung tough and hit its final three shots of the half, sending the teams to the halftime break tied at 30.
Georgetown came out aggressively to start the second half. A 9-2 run to begin the half pushed the Tigers in front and forced Cumberland (7-6, 4-4) to call a timeout and regroup.
The Phoenix responded and went on a 13-4 run to go ahead of Georgetown, 45-43 with 15:26 to go. The final points of the run were the last for Cumberland for nine minutes.
In that time, Georgetown went on a 14-0 run to take a 57-45 lead with just under 8 minutes left. In the run, Cumberland went 0-for-10 from the field, 0-for-2 from the line and committed 4 turnovers.
Out of another timeout, the Phoenix again made a run. An 11-4 CU run would cut the GC lead to 5 with just over two minutes to go.
Tae Dozier tipped in a missed shot to give the Tigers a 3-possession lead again. Cumberland fought back within 63-60 with just over a minute to go.
Georgetown ran the clock down and geo a critical jumper from Jaquay Wales to make it a five-point game with just 28 seconds left.
Cumberland missed on its next possession. Brooks-Harris fittingly grabbed the rebound and sank two free throws to seal the win.
Spikes added 17 points for GC, Defense again made the difference as the Tigers held an opponent to 60 points or less for the eighth time this season.
Saturday’s game was a triumphant return for Jake Ohmer, who scored 10 points to highlight his first game in two years.
Wales topped the Tigers with 18 points, five rebounds and four assist. Rashad Bishop supplied 14 points, while Seth Johnson amassed 13 points and nine rebounds.
Jones returned to the lineup with eight points, while Dozier also delivered eight to go with seven boards.
GC women win pair on road
Georgetown used a total team effort, getting 45 points off the bench en route to a critical Mid-South Conference women’s basketball road win, 83-62 over Cumberland.
GC (9-5, 6-3) stayed on a roll Saturday with a 67-57 triumph at Tennessee Southern.
Izzy Lamparty’s 11 first-quarter points and eight rebounds from Madison Darnell in the same period sparked the Tigers to an early advantage over the Phoenix.
The Tigers took advantage of 8 offensive rebounds in the first 10 minutes to make up for a cool shooting start. GC led 21-16 after one.
That lead slowly grew in the second period. Despite only having three players score in the quarter, Georgetown still put 20 more points on the board, thanks to seven from Madison Darnell and AJ Stevenson and six from Callie Jackson.
Cumberland held tight, but Georgetown took a 41-32 lead to half, thanks to a 12-0 advantage on second-chance points.
CU (8-4, 5-3) chipped away at the deficit in the third as five Georgetown turnovers aided the Phoenix rally. Cumberland got as close as 52-49 late in the third before a last second bucket from the Tigers’ Lisa Sulejmani pushed the lead to five heading to the fourth.
In the final quarter, Georgetown sent a message early with an 8-2 spurt in the first two minutes to give Georgetown a lead of 63-51. Cumberland never nudged closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Georgetown shot 58 percent in the quarter and made 13 of 15 free throws, tallying 29 points in total and never giving the Phoenix the hope of a rally. All but six of the 29 came from the Tigers bench.
Darnell dominated on both ends, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Lamparty finished with 15 points.
The bench took over from there. Stevenson added 18 points, while Sulejmani supplied 12. Jackson went 9-for-10 at the foul line and ended the night with 11.
Saturday was another superb day for Darnell with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Stevenson added 14 points, Erin Toller 13 and Lamparty 10.