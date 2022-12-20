Back up to speed

Jake Ohmer made a triumphant return to the Georgetown College lineup after two years off the court with 10 points in a win at Tennessee Southern on Saturday.

 File photo
Playing without NAIA All-American Kyran Jones, the Georgetown Tigers got a 24-point, 12-rebound outing from Cam Brooks-Harris en route to a 67-60 road win over Cumberland University on Thursday night.
 

Tags

Recommended for you