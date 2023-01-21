No. 15 Georgetown College men's basketball shook off a n 81-73 Thursday night loss at Pikeville and avenged one of its few early-season defeats Saturday afternoon with an 80-66 triumph over Shawnee State University in a Mid-South Conference clash at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Tae Dozier tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (16-3, 10-3), who out-scored the Bears (12-7, 8-5) from the free-throw line by a margin of 11-1 in a battle of the 2019 and 2021 NAIA national champions.
Tommy Thomas added 15 points in only 10 minutes off the bench with a 5-for-6 explosion from 3-point range.
Dozier piled up 24 points and 12 rebounds at Pikeville.
Likewise, GC’s women rebounded from a 94-71 loss Thursday at Pikeville with an 89-63 victory over Shawnee State.
AJ Stevenson matched her uniform number with a team-high 20 points for GC (12-7, 8-5) off the bench against Shawnee State (7-12, 4-9), including four 3-pointers. Jalynn Landversicht and Erin Toller each added 15 points on a combined 12-for-17 from the field.
Madison Darnell delivered a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Toller had 24 points in the Pikeville loss.