The road to Kansas City, Missouri travels through Montgomery, Alabama, and the path to Sioux City, Iowa requires a detour to Newhall, California.
You won’t find those directions in your GPS, but they’re the reality for Georgetown College men’s and women’s basketball in the now 64-team fields to determine NAIA champions.
Despite winning their 12th Mid-South Conference title, the three-time national champion Tiger men received a No. 5 seed in the Naismith quadrant of the tournament when it was announced last week. Georgetown (25-7) will face Indiana’s Huntington University (22-10) at 6 p.m. Friday on Faulkner University’s court in the opening round.
If the Tigers win, they will play Saturday against the winner of Faulkner (24-6) and Florida Memorial (17-10).
The GC women received an at-large bid and a No. 7 seed for their first tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season.
Georgetown (22-11) confronts No. 10 Southern Oregon (28-5) in the Cramer Bracket at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the campus of The Master’s University.
With a victory, the Tigers would draw either No. 2 Master’s (29-3) or No. 15 University of Caliornia Merced (18-7) in the second round on Saturday.
Later rounds of the tournament will be at the one-site locations in the Midwest.
Georgetown won its most recent men’s title in Kansas City three years ago and was the top overall seed in 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
The women’s best performance was a run to the Fab Four in 2012. GC reached the second round in 2013 and lost its 2014 and 2019 tourney openers.