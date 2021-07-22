A piece of Scott County High School’s rich basketball tradition is coming home to join another powerhouse program in the city.
Rodney Haddix II, who graduated from SC in 2006 and Georgetown College in 2011 after a successful NCAA Division I playing career at Miami of Ohio, is joining GC as a men’s basketball assistant coach.
Georgetown coach Chris Briggs selected Haddix to replace Barrett Meyer, who recently stepped away after a four-year stint with the Tigers to pursue other opportunities in the sport.
In the past decade, Haddix has ascended through the ranks as a prep and college coach.
He spent six years at Findlay Prep, a program based in Henderson, Nevada that produced 17 NBA players and more than 70 Division I prospects. Haddix was head coach when the program disbanded in 2019.
Back in 2012, after a brief time away from the sport in the working world, Haddix was lured back to Findlay, where he initially played after leaving Scott County, as an assistant coach.
“I started to notice that my voice was being heard by the kids, that they started to flock to me,” Haddix said in a 2018 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It made we want to do this. I just kept pushing forward.”
Haddix spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with one of Georgetown’s Mid-South Conference rivals, University of the Cumberlands.
His career at Scott County (2003-06) fell between the Cardinals’ two KHSAA championship seasons of 1998 and 2007. Haddix averaged 19 points and six rebounds per game for Coach Billy Hicks.
The Cardinals achieved a No. 1 state ranking during both his junior and senior seasons. SC fashioned an overall record of 81-14 with Haddix on the court.
An all-state, all-region and all-district selection as a junior, Haddix also was a letterman in football.
After graduation, Haddix spent one year as a player at Findlay Prep, where he approximately matched his high school output with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
Haddix saved his best for last as a freshman at Miami of Ohio, scoring 12 points in the team’s College Basketball Invitational game against Tulsa.
He scored a career-high 16 points against Northwestern State as a sophomore.
His first homecoming was the 2010-11 basketball campaign, when Haddix put up 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Georgetown while completing his degree in kinesiology.
Georgetown reached the NAIA tournament for the 30th consecutive season this past winter, falling to Keiser University in the first round.
The Tigers won their third national title and second under Briggs in 2019. They were the overall No. 1 seed heading into the 2020 tournament when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgetown also won national championships in 1998 and 2013 and have been runner-up four times.
