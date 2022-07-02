College basketball: Hamilton is a happy camper
The wind and lightning from a severe thunderstorm knocked out power in the gymnasium at Royal Spring Middle School on the final day of A.W, Hamilton's Big Time Camp, a week-long ode to basketball skills, goal setting and fun.
It interrupted the late rounds of the ever-popular “up-down game,” designed to test the kids' listening skills and prepare them for further interaction with coaches and teachers down the road of life. Shrieks of surprise and sighs of disappointment ensued.
After taking a few moments to assess the situation with his staff of players and assistant coaches, Eastern Kentucky University head coach and Georgetown native Hamilton waited for the auxiliary lights to flicker on, then continued to dole out real-world advice, certificates of achievement, parting gifts and pizza until the noon hour.
All of which was fitting for the man who has guided his program through his own cancer battle, the challenges of COVID-19, a conference change and every imaginable injury under the sun the past two-and-a-half years.
Hamilton, who uses basketball as a vehicle to teach countless invaluable life lessons, has all too often been the one applying them in recent times.
Adapting on the fly when tap-dancing through a power outage was a microcosm of how he and the Colonels pressed on through all of last winter.
“In 18 years doing this, I've never been through a season like last year,” Hamilton said. “But you know what our thing is, and I tell this to Michael (Moreno). We've got to outlast the temporary. Everything we're going through is just temporary. We've got to get to the other side of it. When you do, you're better for it.”
Scott County High School greats Moreno and Cooper Robb were two of only three EKU players to survive the season and appear in all 31 games, and even they were hampered by physical limitations that would have sidelined less determined souls.
Forecast to finish second in their first season after changing conferences from the Ohio Valley to the ASUN, the patchwork Colonels went 13-18 overall, 5-11 in league play, and fell to Kennesaw State in the opening round of the playoffs.
As if wearing a target on its maroon jerseys while being the highly touted new kid on the block weren't enough, Eastern Kentucky endured a winter in which 13 different players were pressed into the starting lineup and key transfers Jannson Williams, Braxton Beverly, Iran Bennett and Jomaru Brown never made it to the finish line.
“Trust me, we're not gonna have a target this year. The one target we've got is we do have a highly ranked class, and Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb and Tae Tae (Devontae) Blanton are well-respected in our league. Everybody knows what we went through. But our target won't be as big, and that's fine. We're not really worried about that. We want to get to the game.”
Senior graduate student Robb and fourth-year junior Moreno, off-and-on teammates since childhood and architects of an unforgettable five-year stretch at Scott County, join with Hamilton and graduate assistant Blake Harris to give EKU a heavy 40324 flavor for one more season.
Moreno has evolved from Scott County's big man out of necessity into Eastern Kentucky's most prolific 3-point shooter. He nailed a team-high 67 shots from beyond arc and finished second among the Colonels in both scoring (11.7 points per game) and rebounding (5.6 boards per contest).
All the while, the 6-foot-7 Moreno has overcome a broken foot his senior year of high school, the effects of which he felt long after, and a stress fracture in his lower leg.
Robb, a combination guard who transferred after two seasons for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, is a streaky shooter, deft passer and tireless defender who played the final seven games of the 2021-22 season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Through it all, Robb was second on the team in 3-pointers made (63) and assists (73), tied for the top spot in steals (51) and one of seven Colonels to average at least nine points per game (9.6).
“We've got the perfect leaders in Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb,” Hamilton said. “Those guys are special. They've got to do the job bringing our young guards along, and then we've got a chance to be pretty good.”
Hamilton and his ex-Cardinals will have the privilege of mentoring the most eagerly anticipated recruiting class in EKU history.
One recruiting site, 247Sports, proclaimed Eastern Kentucky's incoming group No. 65 in the country, higher than a slew of Power 6 programs including Arizona, Gonzaga and Connecticut. The haul includes the Colonels' first-ever ESPN four-star acquisition, point guard Leland Walker, and another former four-star recruit, Taelon Martin.
Dramatic changes such as the opportunity to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and much greater freedom in the transfer portal have put the ball in the players' court.
“Now with the NCAA, you're turning over your roster more now than ever,” Hamilton said. “So it's an exciting time. But still the makeup of our team, the core of our team is Michael, Cooper and Tae Tae Blanton.”
Moreno and Robb remain the veritable Pied Pipers of Hamilton's annual camp during what is now a split two-week event in their hometown.
Week one at Royal Spring was June 13-17, with another session set for July 18-22. There is also a second week scheduled on the EKU campus, July 25-29. It is open to boys and girls, ages four through rising seventh-grader. Cost is $125 with pre-registration and $150 at the start of camp. More information is available online at bigtime.camp.
“They're winners on and off the floor,” Hamilton said of his decorated duo. “If you watch them at camp, watch how they carry themselves in the community, they do the same thing they've done in Georgetown in Richmond. It's pretty special. There's so many kids that talk about, 'Hey, Coach, I'm coming to the games to see Michael and Cooper.' We've got a great following just because of those two guys.”
Hamilton started running camps shortly after his playing days ended at Marshall University, and it grew steadily when he returned home every summer during his lengthy and successful run at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, which peaked with a national prep school championship in 2016.
Between the one year lost due to the pandemic, Hamilton's return to his own neck of the woods, his vivacious personality and the tall shadow of his two local players, demand has grown exponentially.
“It's just the logistics of it. People want to come, and we don't have a huge space, so we try to do it as many weeks as we can,” Hamilton said. “It's exciting. We love it. I have more fun than the kids. I love camp. I'm a camp guy. I'm out there doing ball-handling drills. We had a dance party earlier. We do pizza every day. We have fun.”
Every child leaves on Friday with an award, often named after one of Hamilton's many former players who has graduated into the professional ranks.
True to form for Hamilton, who once said he sleeps an average of four to five hours a night, there is almost no down time.
“We want to give them a great experience. It's about more than basketball,” Hamilton said. “I want them to leave here and say, 'Wow, I loved basketball camp,' 'cause that's how it was for me. I remember going to Jim Reid's camp and Happy Osborne's camp and Coach (Everette) Varney and Coach (Billy) Hicks, and I would leave there like, 'That was a blast.' And then I loved basketball. I loved being on the team.”
Roughly 500 kids will benefit from Hamilton's wisdom and experience during the month-long camp, which runs from 8:30 a.m, to noon each day.
“It's rewarding. One thing I talk to my players about is if you give once, you get back twice in life. I really believe that,” Hamilton said. “Michael, Cooper and Blake, they're pouring into their community where they grew up. This place means so much to them like it does to me, and the reward is I'm looking at 120 kids smiling and happy, wanting to do pictures and wanting my autograph. I'm like, 'What do you want my autograph for?' But imagine how that makes you feel. It's pretty special.”
In addition to camp, there is a small summer window for NCAA basketball teams to convene, work out and get to know each other over the summer.
Aside from mornings in Georgetown, EKU players and coaches spent mid-June afternoons and evenings putting the pedal to the metal at Alumni Coliseum.
“Everything we do every day is going to impact us winning,” Hamilton said. “These guys were up at 6 o'clock this morning lifting weights. We're gonna go back. They're gonna lift. We've got individual workouts at 3 o'clock, and then tonight at 8 we're gonna practice again. We've just got to work, work, work, work, work.”
Work briefly took a back seat two summers ago when Hamilton, now 41, was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma. The shocking diagnosis came back after the coach went to a doctor for his first routine physical in years and mentioned a mole he'd had on his ear since childhood.
Surgery led to a clean bill of health and only strengthened Hamilton's conviction that there is a greater plan for his life.
“It's amazing his God has got His hand on us all the time,” Hamilton said. “I battled cancer, and I think I was here for a reason, because I was around my family, my support system. If I had been in Virginia or North Carolina, it would have been a lot tougher.”
He enters his fifth season at EKU sporting a record of 64-60 with the Colonels and 301-82 overall as a head coach.
“It's been a blast,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I'm coaching the Boston Celtics. We've broken 29 school records in four years. We've had fun. We've got great people in our program.”
College hoops is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, though, and Hamilton recognizes that last year's sub-.500 season and the unprecedented influx of talent will ramp up pressure.
EKU went 22-7 and reached the conference semifinals in 2019-20, its final season in the OVC.
“Now we've got to figure out, we've got to win a championship. That's our focus right now. That's what we talked about in our first team meeting. But to do that, we've got to win the wait,” Hamilton said. “What that means is going to class every day, sitting in first or second row, being a great listener, being a connector, being coachable, being real to yourself. Doing all the little things you've got to do a daily basis, and then punching repeat and doing it over and over and over. We try to eliminate bad days.”
Or if that isn't possible, just play through them.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
