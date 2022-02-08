College basketball: Jones joins Tgers' 1,000-point club
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Kyran Jones became the 56th men’s basketball player in Georgetown College history to eclipse 1,000 points Saturday when he topped the milestone in the No. 13 Tigers’ 72-69 overtime win at Lindsey Wilson.
Jones, a redshirt sophomore from Bowling Green, had a monster day for GC (21-3 overall, 14-3 Mid-South Conference) with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
In addition to the go-ahead basket in overtime and a free throw for insurance, Jones blocked a potential tying 3-pointer by the Blue Raiders’ Payton Cundiff at the buzzer.
Georgetown has won 13 of its past 14 games, including a 73-63 home verdict Wednesday over Cumberland. Jones had 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting.
Jayrese Williams scored double digits in each win with 13 against Cumberland and another 10 at Lindsey Wilson.
Georgetown’s women picked up a crucial victory in their quest for the program’s first NAIA national tournament berth since the 2018-19 season, avenging an early-season loss with a 77-74 victory Saturday at Lindsey Wilson.
Grace White led all scorers with 28 points and went 9-for-9 from the line for the Tigers (17-8, 10-7). Jazzmyn Elston added 18 points, while Madison Darnell combined 13 points with 15 rebounds.
White (17) and Elston (15) also topped the Tigers in Wednesday’s narrow 70-68 loss to Cumberland. Darnell (11 points, 15 rebounds) and Callie Jackson (11 points, 12 rebounds) each registered a double-double.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
You voted: