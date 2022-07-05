College basketball: One last ride for Robb
As arguably Scott County High School's definitive three-sport star of the past decade, Cooper Robb never had a wealth of time for camps or much patience for waiting out injuries.
So the recent Eastern Kentucky University graduate was doubly out of his element last month at Royal Spring High School, offering basketball instruction to children ages 4 to 12 while trying not to do anything strenuous with his surgically repaired left shoulder.
Robb, a starting guard for the Colonels, tore the labrum in that shoulder a week into February and had the issue addressed in mid-March. And yes, there was a boatload of basketball in between.
“I played the last seven games with it torn. We taped it and played through,” Robb said. “I didn't really know what was going on. It slipped out a little bit, and then I felt it, so I knew something was wrong. It didn't feel solid or as comfortable as it should have been. I could move it, and it didn't hurt, so I was like, 'Whatever, I'll play.' Then I had it checked after the year ended, and it was torn.”
Light summer duty includes four weeks of service as one of the counselors at Big Time Camp, hosted by another former SCHS star, EKU coach A.W. Hamilton, evenly split between Georgetown and Richmond.
Otherwise, he's been a spectator as an almost entirely new Eastern Kentucky roster, featuring the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history, hit the court and the weight room together for the first time. Robb will join them as elder statesman as a graduate student for his final season of eligibility in 2022-23.
“Besides Iran (Bennett) and Isaiah (Minter), I'll be the oldest player, but those two have got me beat as staff member, managers, stuff like that,” Robb said. “I've been rehabbing for the past three months trying to get back. I'm hoping here soon to get back to running and shooting. That's how my summer's been.”
When he is cleared to go full throttle, Robb will pick up where he left off as one of Hamilton's mst valuable players.
In his second season since transferring from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Robb started 30 games and appeared in all 31 for EKU, which went 13-18 in a sickness-and-injury-plagued winter. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.65 steals per game.
Those numbers don't fully do justice to the worth of a player who has become the heart and soul of a program.
“He's worked his butt off. He's one of our best shooters, and he's the toughest kid I've ever coached,” Hamilton said. “He played hurt the last nine games. Everybody was looking around like he's not shooting the ball very well, not making the plays right now. I'm saying he's got a torn labrum, and he played through that. Love him. I wish I could coach him forever.”
Robb signed with Charlotte before Hamilton landed at EKU and started 23 of his 51 games there over two seasons. He ranked as Conference USA's second most accurate 3-point shooter during league play at 48.7 percent and topped his team at 43.6 percent.
Playing time dwindled his second season, however, and Robb entered the transfer portal. With another SC great, Michael Moreno, already in house, Hamilton's sales pitch to Robb was an easy one: Let's get the band back together.
The two Cardinals have emerged as Colonel mainstays through the challenges of COVID and a revolving-door roster.
“It's been great,” Moreno said of his reunion with Robb. “He's evolved a lot as a player. He's found his niche. I think he'll be able to take that into the professional ranks, so I'm excited about that. He’s got a lot less holes in his game.”
Robb hit his season high of 21 points twice early during last season's fall semester, against Georgetown College on Nov. 9 and again versus Western Kentucky on Dec. 4. He rained down seven 3-pointers against the Hilltoppers.
Forecast as ASUN defensive player of the year by a preseason fan vote, Robb lived up to that reputation with five steals Nov. 22 against Eastern Illinois. He had eight in one game the previous year.
Right around the time he was slowed by his injury, Robb doled out seven assists in a triple-overtime triumph over Kennesaw State on Feb. 3. EKU lost six of eight games down the stretch thereafter.
“If I can't walk, that's the only way I'm not gonna play. (Teammates) were all hurt. They fought their hardest too, and they got to a point where they couldn't give us anything. Those guys were great players,” Robb said. “It was frustrating, because I knew what we could have been if Jannsen (Williams), Braxton (Beverly), Iran (Bennett) and everybody doesn't get hurt at some point or gets COVID. It's frustrating to know what could have been and to have that go away and have that season that we had.”
EKU pulled in what was touted as the No. 65 recruiting class in the nation, with multiple newcomers and transfers coming on board since that milestone.
College basketball has transitioned from a period in which “one-and-done” became a familiar refrain for blueblood programs into an era where even the roster at so-called mid-majors sees almost complete turnover from year to year.
It's a reality that makes multi-year players such as Robb and Moreno notable exceptions and treasured leaders. One of Robb's primary tasks this season will to show the next wave of Colonels what is expected and how the program conducts its business.
“Last year is in the past. We've got a new team this year, new players, lot of stuff to be excited about,” Robb said. “They just had their first little round of pick-up, and it was fun to watch them play. I'm excited to play with that group being the lone senior on the team.”
NCAA's provision for an extra year of eligibility due to the cancellation of the 2020 tournament and interruption of the 2020-21 season brought Robb back.
He has one degree in his rear-view mirror and is in the fast lane toward another.
“I graduated in the fall and then couldn't walk due to basketball season. so I walked in the spring,” said Robb, who is a criminal justice major with aspirations to work for the FBI after taking his shot at professional basketball. “Last spring I started my master's, so I'm going into my second semester of that, and hopefully I'll be done with that by the end of this year.”
Initially lured to Charlotte by former NBA point guard Mark Price, who was fired as the 49ers' head coach early his freshman year, Robb has no regrets about his second act as a college athlete.
“Coming into a new program and before that being a freshman down in Charlotte, it's definitely something you've got to grow into. I feel like I have, me and Mike, so it's been good,” Robb said. “It’s been everything I expected it to be, everything I could have wanted. Glad I made the decision to come here. Coach has been great. Other coaches, they've all been great. It's been more than I could expect.”
The frenetic, fun style embraced by Hamilton — hailed on T-shirts and other promotional materials as “The Most Exciting 40 Minutes in Sports” — was seemingly made for Robb's tireless, fearless nature.
“His game has evolved so much,” Hamilton said. “When we got Cooper, one of our things was I wanted to give him freedom to play. I wanted him to have fun. I wanted him to enjoy the experience of playing college basketball.”
Robb's storied career at Scott County included the school's single-season interception record (11) as a defensive back in football and a home run in the KHSAA state baseball tournament.
He chose to “play ’em all” long before that became a rallying cry. Whether or not Robb had the spare time to attend one of Hamilton's camps as a kid isn't entirely clear.
“I have an A.W. Hamilton camp shirt at my house, but it's really small and I don't remember getting it, so it was probably my brother's,” Robb said. “I wasn't a big camp guy.”
That has changed now that he plays for a program 45 minutes down the interstate and is viewed by the children as somewhat of a conquering hero.
“It does rejuvenate you at one point, and then you leave and it's, 'OK, I'm tired.' It's good to get out here and help them,” Robb said. “They look up to you, especially coming from here. I think some of them might have watched us play, even though they were really little.”
Yes, if Robb was anywhere near the gym at the same time, that much is guaranteed: They saw him play.
It's what he does.
