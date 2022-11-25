Scott County's two mainstays in the Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball starting lineup each enjoyed a career-defining moment on a weekend trip to Atlanta.
Fifth-year senior Cooper Robb, source of countless game-clinching heroics in all three sports he played at SC, hit a running buzzer-beater from a step beyond half-court to give EKU an unforgettable 62-61 win Friday over host Georgia State at the Capitol Classic.
Robb's shot, which completed Eastern Kentucky's rally from a 20-point deficit just before halftime, was the No. 1 play of the day on ESPN's late Friday night edition of “SportsCenter.”
It is the second time in 14 months the network's top play had Georgetown connections, joining a leaping touchdown catch by Zackarrey Kelley from Gabe Nichols in a Great Crossing football game last fall.
Not to be outdone, Michael Moreno used a flurry of 3-pointers to clear the 1,000-point career threshold at EKU in Saturday's 77-75 win over previously undefeated University of North Carolina-Asheville.
Moreno amassed more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds at Scott County, where he played in consecutive KHSAA state championship games in 2018 and 2019, Robb, himself a 1,500-point scorer in high school, paved the path to the first with his game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds against Trinity in the '18 opening round.
The two are in their third season in the Colonels' lineup under fellow SC grad and head coach A.W. Hamilton, Moreno, a senior academically with this season and another of hoops eligibility remaining, started as a freshman before Robb transferred from UNC Charlotte.
EKU out-scored Georgia State 34-18 in the second half, after allowing 43 points in the first.
Isaiah Cozart scored six of Eastern Kentucky's first eight points of the second half and his put-back with 17:04 left in the game got his squad within 11, 47-36.
Devontae Blanton's elbow jumper and 3-pointer with 10:54 to go cut the deficit to single digits, 51-43, for the first time since the 9:11 mark of the first half. Those two baskets also started a 24-10 run to end the game for the Colonels.
Dardan Kapiti's lay-up got EKU within six, 51-45. Another Kapiti lay-up, this time with 6:15 showing on the clock made it a four-point game. After Georgia State went back in front by six.
Morenobegan a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Blanton's put-back got Eastern Kentucky within one, 55-54, with 3:33 to go. After an offensive rebound, Blanton fed Cozart for a lay-up that completed the comeback and put the Colonels on top 56-55 with 3:07 remaining.
However, it appeared EKU stalled as the Colonels went scoreless for almost three minutes, missing four field goals, two free throws and turning the ball over three times. Ja'Heim Hudson's turnaround jumper with 1:22 left capped a 6-0 GSU run and put the home team back on top by five, 61-56.
The Panthers (2-2) turned the ball over on each of their next two possessions. Freshman Leland Walker finally snapped the cold spell for the Colonels with a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left in the game to get Eastern Kentucky within two. Walker's shot came after Cozart grabbed an offensive rebound.
EKU sent Dwon Odom to the line for one-and-one with 5.4 seconds on the clock. He missed the first and Robb came down with the rebound. The senior let it fly from just beyond the halfcourt line for the win.
The Colonels' defense in the second half was stellar. Georgia State shot 57 percent from the field in the first half, made 4-of-10 from deep, hit on all seven free throw attempts and turned the ball over six times. In the second half, the Panthers shot 39 percent from the field, went 0-for-6 from behind the arc, missed on their only trip to the free throw line and turned the ball over 14 times.
After getting out-rebounded by eight in the first half, EKU out-rebounded GSU 21-19 in the second half.
Blanton finished with 18 points. Moreno had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Cozart contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Odom had a team-best 16 for Georgia State.
After a long 3-pointer from the right wing by Moreno got Eastern Kentucky within four, 19-15, the Panthers went on a 10-3 run to stretch the margin to double figures. Hudson finished off the run with an old-fashioned three-point player for a 12-point lead, 27-15. Odom's jumper stretched the EKU deficit to 15, 37-22. A run of six unanswered allowed Georgia State to lead by 20, 43-23.
Eastern Kentucky scored the final five points of the half on a 3-pointer from John Ukomadu and a last-second jumper from Moreno. EKU trailed by 15, 43-28, at the break.
Moreno picked a perfect time to join the 1,000-point club. UNCA had cut a 13-point halftime deficit to seven. With 9:50 on the clock, Moreno knocked down a three from the right corner to hit 1,000 exactly, After a Bulldog basket, the Georgetown native hit another 3-pointer to put the Colonels in front by 12, 62-50.
Eastern Kentucky would need all 12 of those points. An 11-3 run by UNC Asheville closed the gap to four. Drew Pender's two free throws with 6:25 remaining brought his squad to within 65-61.
A lay-up from Walker and two free throws by DaShawn Jackson allowed EKU to move back in front by eight, 69-61.
A late 3-point barrage by the Bulldogs made it close once more. Tajion Jones nailed a three with 31 seconds left to get UNCA back within four, 73-69. After Blanton made two free throws with 16.8 seconds to go, Fletcher Abee hit one from long range to make it a three-point game, 75-72, with less than five seconds to play.
Tayshawn Comer's first attempt on a one-and-one free throw situation bounced high off the rim, but came right down through the basket. His second hit nothing but net to push the margin back to four, 76-72.
Blanton led the Colonels with 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He also had seven rebounds. Moreno made five 3-pointers in the game and finished with 19 points and six rebounds.
EKU ran out of gas Sunday. After Robb hit a 3-pointer to give the Colonels a 54-48 lead, Texas A&M-Commerce finished the game on a 27-7 run for a 75-61 victory over Eastern Kentucky (3-2).
Blanton combined 16 points with six rebounds for the Colonels. Robb registered 13 points and Walker tallied 10, while Moreno put up five points, seven rebounds and three assists.