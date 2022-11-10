Three-pointers are the ever-present statistical darling, but dunks still pack the double whammy of whipping your crowd into a frenzy and underscoring your physical advantage over the opposition.
Rashad Bishop's poster tomahawk from the right baseline and Drew LaMont's two-fisted jam in a 24-second span turned a non-conference contest that was already trending in No. 10 Georgetown College's direction into a party atmosphere Tuesday night.
The successive stuffs started a 22-12 run to the final buzzer and punctuated a 79-55 victory over Indiana University Southeast at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
“That's one of the things we talked about was living on jump shots instead of getting to the rim,” said GC coach Chris Briggs, whose Tigers trailed 8-4 out of the gate and led by only two points with just over a minute to go in the first half. “If they're gonna let you lay it up, lay it up.”
Jabrion Spikes and Seth Johnson led five double-digit scorers with 13 points apiece for Georgetown (3-0).
Spikes scored seven in the final 2:27 to apply the finishing touch. Johnson scored eight of his baker's dozen to keep GC afloat in the stormy first half and hauled down 11 rebounds to match Kyran Jones (12 points, 14 boards) with a double-double.
Bishop finished with 11 points and LaMont 10. Jaquay Wales supplemented his eight points with a team-high five assists.
“We're deep. We've got some balance,” Briggs said. “Tae Dozier has been one of our better players, and he didn't play tonight. He hurt his ankle out in Kansas City (at Park University) and then again Saturday (exhibition at Western Kentucky), so we're trying to get him and Jaquay healthy. We've got a few of those, so yesterday's practice wasn't exactly normal. It was a light, non-contact practice, and we played like that in the first half.”
Georgetown improved its shooting from 34.3 percent in the first half to 52.9 percent after intermission while holding IU Southeast (4-1) to a 29.2 clip on the night.
Glenn Hill tallied 13 points and Anthony Wales Jr. 12 to lead the Grenadiers but were a combined 10-for-38 from the field.
“They do a good job keeping you off-balance and mixing up that little match-up zone and press,” Briggs said. “They're scrappy, and we were a little bit nonchalant and lackadaisical in the first half and then got it together in the second half and wore them down a little bit.”
Lamont's 3-pointer followed by an and-one from Johnson erased the Tigers' early deficit. GC stretched that advantage to 20-11 on a bucket by Tommy Thomas before a 10-2 Southeast surge, capped by Armani Carr's trifecta.
Bishop scored inside ahead of threes by Cam Brooks-Harris and Jones for a 31-23 halftime gap.
Women rally past St. Francis
Georgetown College’s most experienced player and its highest-profile newcomer carried the Tigers across the finish line Tuesday night in their women’s basketball home opener at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Fifth-year senior Madison Darnell hit all four of her shots in the fourth quarter and scored 10 of her 16 points, while freshman Erin Toller nailed two 3-pointers to cap her team-high 20 points and vault No. 15 GC past the University of Saint Francis (Indiana), 73-65.
Toller finished with four threes and matched Sophie Smith with a team-high four assists for Georgetown, which took the lead for good when Smith set up Darnell’s traditional 3-point play nine seconds in the final period.
Smith, Toller and Darnell each connected from beyond the arc to gradually stretch that advantage. Darnell’s shot made it 68-61 with 2:21 remaining.
Saint Francis then missed a pair of tries from deep before Toller knocked down another to make it a double-digit cushion.
Cassie Colon added 11 points, all in the first half, and six rebounds for GC. Izzy Lamparty notched eight points along with a team-high 11 rebounds.
Cassidy Crawford paced Saint Francis (3-2) with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Emily Parrett put up 14 points and Reganne Pate 13 for the Cougars, who were hurt by 6-for-13 struggles from the free throw line.
The Tigers were 16-for-19 from the stripe. GC trailed by nine, 20-11, out of the gate before flurry of four free throws by Darnell and Colon narrowed the gap prior to the quarter break.
Colon buried a 3-pointer and pulled Georgetown within three at 23-20. Consecutive baskets by Toller and an AJ Stevenson 3-pointer accounted for seven consecutive points and a 27-25 edge for the Tigers.
Saint Francis stormed back with the next five, but GC kept pace with two buckets by Lamparty and went into the half tied at 36 thanks to a hoop from Lisa Sulejmani.
Tops survive Tigers
NAIA teams knock off NCAA Division I opponents in early-season men's basketball games every year.
Through all but 10 minutes of Saturday's sojourn to E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, it looked possible or even likely that Georgetown College would add its name to that honor roll at the expense of Western Kentucky University.
GC and WKU were tied at halftime, and the Tigers matched their largest lead of the afternoon, 63-59, with 10:24 remaining in the exhibition.
The Hilltoppers' depth and 3-point prowess eventually prevailed, however. Western Kentucky buttoned up the in-state showdown with a 29-5 run to escape with an 88-68 victory.
Drew LaMont, a former D1 player at Wyoming, led all scorers with 20 points for No. 10 Georgetown (2-0). Tae Dozier added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. All-American and Bowling Green native Kyran Jones scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Jaquay Wales supplied seven points and four steals.
Dontaie Allen, making his WKU debut this season after starting his career at the University of Kentucky, led the Tops with 18 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Jairus Hamilton added 17, Dayvion McKnight 14 and Luke Frampton 12.
Those four combined with Christian Lander, who was a perfect 3-for-3 off the bench, for all 13 of the Tops' 3-pointers in 26 tries. GC was 5-for-19 from beyond the arc, missing 10 of 11 aside from LaMont's outburst.
Jordan Rawls combined eight points with eight assists for Western Kentucky, which had the final word in a back-and-forth battle that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties. Bench scoring heavily favored Western Kentucky. Allen hoisted the Hilltoppers to a 37-10 advantage in that category.
“The key to your team is six, seven, eight, nine and 10,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “How those guys come in and add to. When you've got guys that come off your bench and add to like ours, that's going to help your team in the long run."
WKU jumped out to a 11-4 lead on three consecutive 3-pointers from sixth-year senior Frampton and a bucket by Rawls.
Jones, LaMont and an alley-oop from Wales to Rashad Bishop provided a 7-0 run and pulled the Tigers even at 13. Lander and Allen accounted for the next eight points to put the Hilltoppers back in tenuous command.
Consecutive baskets by Jabrion Spikes and Jones, the latter off a steal, turned it the Tigers' way once again. Wales' 3-point play after a theft by Seth Johnson gave GC its initial lead, 26-25, with 6:19 remaining in the half.
Western went back on top by five, 35-30, on a Hamilton 3-pointer at the 4:40 mark.
The Tigers flipped the script with defense down the stretch. Drives by Dozier and Thomas cut the gap to one, and Dozier's putback pulled GC even at the break.
“I thought one of the keys to the game was probably the second half.” Stansbury said. “Over 40 minutes, I thought we wore them down. The second bunch came in and probably played six or seven minutes straight. I don't know what the difference was, but they separated the score. They brought great energy.”
GC kept the upset hopes alive for a while, though. LaMont saw Hamilton's 3-pointer out of the locker room and raised it with another for a 44-41 lead. The Tops tallied six in a row before a bucket by Cam Brooks-Harris and a two LaMont free throws put the Tigers back on top.
Brooks-Harris buried a 3-pointer and vaulted GC to a 59-57 lead with 12:10 to go. Marshall tied it ahead of back-to-back buckets by Bishop and Wales. Lander and Allen countered with consecutive bombs to trigger a 10-0 run and put WKU ahead to stay.
Western Kentucky scored 16 points off Georgetown turnovers in the second half. The Hilltoppers also owned a significant advantage at the free-throw line, where they went 15-for-20 compared to the Tigers' 7-for-11.
GC gave it away five times during the game-ending run and missed 11 of its final 13 shots.