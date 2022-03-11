College basketball: Scott County's Hamilton named conference newcomer of year at Union
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
When he was last seen around his hometown, Terrin Hamilton was busy helping Scott County High School extend an unheard-of streak of championships in its section of the state.
Turns out not much has changed.
As a freshman at Union College in Barbourville, Hamilton was a key contributor to the program’s ninth consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball title this winter.
Hamilton was named newcomer of the year in the conference as well as Union’s only representative on the league’s all-freshman team.
Union (25-8) will play in the opening round of the NAIA nation al tournament Friday night against Stillman College in Crestview Hills on the campus of Thomas More University.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-6 wing who played the 2020-21 at Pensacola State College, registered four double-doubles on the season, most recently 10 points and 11 rebounds against Point in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament on Feb. 24.
His season-high of 22 points was achieved in only 14 minutes of action against St. Andrews, a 115-87 win Dec. 11.
Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 25, Hamilton scored double digits in seven consecutive games, averaging 12.4 points per game.
Hamilton scored eight points, hauled down five rebounds and blocked a season-best four shots in an 84-79 win over Montreat for the AAC title.
“I am so happy and proud for our players,” Union coach Kevin Burton said in a press release. “They have grown and matured a great deal this season and have earned the success they are experiencing right now. Thank you to all the former players that have done such an incredible job so that this could be the ninth consecutive championship. That has to be some sort of record in all of college sports.”
A 1,000-point scorer at Scott County, Hamilton averaged 21 points and 8.9 rebounds in 2019-20 while leading the Cardinals to an unprecedented fourth consecutive 11th Region championship.
He averaged 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during the regular season for Union, and 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per conference contest.
Union sophomore Markelle Turner was named AAC player of the year for the second straight year.
The Bulldogs also can boast the defensive player of the year, Andre Silva, and the coach of the year, Burton. It is Burton’s seventh time receiving that award.
Turner and Silva were first team all-conference selections, while Blake Ervin was named to the second team.
Union has won 28 consecutice games in its conference tournament dating back to the 2014 season.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
