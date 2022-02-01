College basketball: Tiger teams sweep weekend
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Georgetown College men’s and women’s basketball continued their climb toward the top of the Mid-South Conference with a pair of convincing sweeps Thursday and Saturday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
No. 13 GC (18-3 overall. 11-3 MSC) took down University of Pikeville, 86-67, and University of the Cumberlands, 81-60, on the men’s side.
The Tigers (15-7, 8-6) trounced the Bears, 87-65, and took down the Patriots, 96-79, in the women’s game.
Each team avenged a loss from earlier in the season. Pikeville topped Georgetown in previous men’s meeting, while GC dropped a high-scoring women’s contest at Cumberlands.
Derrin Boyd led GC with 22 points against Pikeville, while Kyran Jones finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Cam Brooks-Harris (16) and Jaquay Wales (12) also scored in double digits for the Tigers, who shot better than 55 percent from the field.
GC never trailed after Drew LaMont drained a 3-pointer just over two minutes into the game.
The Tigers improved to 10-1 in their last 11 games by completing the season sweep oi Cumberlands. Jones secured his 11th double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Jaquay Wales chipped in 12 points, Michael Turay 11 and Jayrese Williams 10. Boyd combined his eight points with eight rebounds and five assists.
GC snapped a two-game skid by putting five women in double digits while dominating UPike.
Lexie Stapleton hit five 3-pointers and topped the Tigers with 19 points.
Callie Jackson added 15, while Grace White tallied 13 to go along with seven assists. Jazzmyn Elston and Jalynn Landversicht each contributed 11 points, while Madison Darnell amassed eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
White and Elston provided the fuel with a combined 52 points against Cumberlands. White went 9-for-9 from the free throw line while leading all scorers with 27.
Elston turned in 25, while Darnell missed a triple-double by the slightest of margins with 13 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Georgetown hosted Life University in a doubleheader after press time Monday night.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Who do you think will win Super Bowl LVI?
You voted: