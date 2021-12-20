The sugar cookies taste better and the wrapping paper glistens a little brighter when the Georgetown College basketball teams can get on a roll going into their traditional, long, early winter's break.
Both the Tigers' men and women have an extra spring in their steep heading into that between-semesters recess.
GC swept a pair of men's Mid-South Conference games, using a sweltering second half Thursday to take down Lindsey Wilson College, 76-57, before hanging on Saturday for a 74-68 win at Cumberland (Tennessee) University.
Celebrating both the end of finals and coach Jeff Nickel's 40th birthday, the women highlighted a short stay in Puerto Rico with a pair of impressive triumphs, 87-50, on Friday over Interamericana University and 64-48 in Saturday's showdown with the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.
On the men's side, No. 21 GC (11-2, 4-2) held Lindsey Wilson without a field goal for the first nine minutes of the game to offset a subpar start of its own from the field.
Derrin Boyd scored 16 of his 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the second half to help the Tigers put away what was a 33-24 game at the half.
“When you're guarding like that, you've got to stretch that thing out,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “You need to be up at least double digits, not eight or nine or whatever it was.”
Kyran Jones put up most of his 14 points and 14 rebounds in the first half before going in and out of the lineup with a headache. Jayrese Williams and Seth Johnson each added 11 points.
Boyd also had seven rebounds and five assists while limiting Lindsey Wilson's leading scorer on the season, Elijah Jordan, to two points.
“Like I told them, just keep rebounding, keep defending, keep being tough and good stuff will happen,” Briggs said.
GC heated up to 51.7 percent from the field in the second half after a 37.5 percent opening chapter.
“The first half and second half were different games. We just made shots, I guess. I don't think we took bad ones in the first half, just missed them. Didn't finish around the bucket a little bit,” Briggs said. “These guys are 18 to 22 (years old). I haven't got a clue. If you ever figure it out, you let me know.”
At Cumberland, a 19-point lead dwindled to four in the final 30 seconds before one Johnson free throw and a layup by Boyd slammed the door.
It was a reverse of two nights earlier, with a 60 percent shooting performance staking the Tigers to a 44-25 lead in the locker room.
Boyd again carried a majority of the second-half load and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jermaine Patterson (14 points), Drew LaMont (10 points) and Jones (nine points, nine rebounds) also contributed heavily.
Sixteen days without a game will give the Tigers much-needed time to recover from some early-season aches and pains.
“A couple of guys are sick. A couple of guys are hurt,” Briggs said. “It's like everybody else. Everybody's got their stuff to deal with.”
The women's warm-weather weekend was a well-deserved celebration. GC headed south having already won three times as many games as it did all of last season.
That trend continued with a dominant showing in the opening installment. Callie Jackson scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, when the Tigers (11-3) stormed to leads of 28-12 after the first quarter and 49-21 at the break.
Jackson led a big day from the Georgetown bench. Shelia McNealy supplied 13 points, Lexie Stapleton 11 and Jazzmyn Elston 10.
The starters did their share, as well, led by Izzy Lamparty with 14 points and eight rebounds and Grace White with nine points and nine rebounds.
In the encore, Jackson scored 13 for her third consecutive double-digit game to headline a well-balanced output. White added 10 points and 10 boards, while Madison Darnell combined her eight points with a career-best 19 rebounds.
GC was never seriously challenged after holding Mayaguez to seven points in the second quarter.
