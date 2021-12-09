Georgetown College men's basketball bounced back in a big way Tuesday with a 105-65 win over Indiana University Southeast.
Coming off a rare home loss in Mid-South Conference play against Freed-Hardeman, the No. 17 Tigers (9-2) went 18-for-32 from 3-point range in their rout of the Grenadiers (3-10).
GC didn’t break it open until late, however, with Southeast cutting the lead to 10 on multiple occasions early in the second half.
Drew LaMont led all scorers with 25 points and added 10 rebounds. Derrin Boyd added 16 points, seven boards and three assists. Jermaine Patterson also had 16 points, while Jayrese Williams chipped in 14.
Georgetown takes a break for finals, returning to action for a 7 pm Dec. 16 showdown with Lindsey Wilson College.
In the 79-70 loss to Freed-Hardeman, LaMont scored a team-high 19, and Williams 16. The Lions (7-3) held Boyd, averaging 20 per game, to six on two-of-12 shooting.
GC women now 9-1
Georgetown used a furious fourth-quarter run to put away Freed-Hardeman, 75-59, in the women’s game Saturday.
Izzy Lamparty continued her fabulous freshman campaign with new career-highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Grace White poured in 20 points, while Lexie Stapleton was a boost off the bench with 11, including three of- our from three-point range.
Madison Darnell had eight points, five rebounds and three assists, while Sophie Smith chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.
Georgetown (9-1 overall, 4-1 MSC) hosted No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan in a measuring stick game Thursday after press time. The Tigers also received votes in the most recent NAIA coaches’ poll.