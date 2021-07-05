Athletes who participate in one collegiate sport know how much time and effort are required to compete. Yet Michaela Reinhart managed the load in order to partake in three sports seasons during her four years at Duke University.
Coming off a decorated high school career at Lexington Catholic that featured six state championships in cross country and track and field, Reinhart continued her reign of success at the Division 1 level in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Over her four years, Georgetown native Reinhart earned All-ACC Second Team honors five times for cross country, the distance medley relay in indoor track, and the 5,000-meter run in outdoor track. In 2018 and 2019, Reinhart made the All-Southeast Region for cross country, All-ACC for cross country and the All-ACC First Team for the 3,000-meter race in indoor track in 2020. To round out her accolades, Reinhart was the 2021 ACC Bronze Medalist in DMR and the 2020 ACC Silver Medalist in the indoor 3,000.
During the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships, Reinhart earned the second fastest time in school history with her fifth place finish in the 5,000 meters with a personal-best time of 15:55.38. She also claimed the fourth fastest time in school history in the 10,000 meters with her eighth place finish at a personal-best time of 33:26.61. Her efforts helped the Blue Devil women's team win its first ACC Championship.
With all her success, Reinhart has remained humble, attributing her continued motivation to her teammates and family.
"Honestly, I just really loved it (Duke) and felt super lucky to be there the whole time. I loved the people I met and the friends I made. I was surrounded with a great group of guys and girls, and we support each other throughout our Duke careers," Reinhart said. "I stay in pretty close contact with my family back home, and they're always super encouraging. If I'm ever discouraged, they nip it in the bud and get me back on track and help me remember what is actually important in life."
Like other student athletes across the country, Reinhart’s senior season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of five or six meets, her cross country season was limited to three. The NCAA cross country championship was also moved from November to March, since some conferences were unable to hold a cross country season in the fall. Reinhart did not have much of an indoor track season because of the cross country move, but her outdoor track season ended up being fairly normal.
"It (COVID-19) definitely made it a little more difficult for the team as a whole because it decreased travel numbers, so it was more competitive, which isn't always a bad thing," Reinhart said.
Finding a way to balance academics, athletics and a social life took some time, Reinhart said. The biggest lesson she learned was how to separate her obligations and say no to things when necessary.
"The biggest thing for me was figuring out when I'm doing work or homework to only do work or homework for however many hours and not do any more," she said. "I'm also so bad at saying no to things, but you can't say yes to everything."
Reinhart's accomplishments extend beyond athletics and into the classroom as well. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team five times, with three of those honors coming in 2021.
She graduated this past spring after studying environmental chemistry and environmental public policy.
"Duke does this thing where they allow you to do an interdepartmental major, so you take half from one department and half from another. I did chemistry, and the chemistry department was strict on what you had to take so I ended up taking a lot of chemistry, and the other half was public policy,” Reinhart explained. “You had to connect them somehow so I focused on the environmental side, so I did environmental public policy and environmental chemistry.”
Traditionally, collegiate athletes have five years to play their four years. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, giving Reinhart another year to compete in all three seasons at Duke.
With her remaining year, Reinhart will receive her MMS, or Master’s of Management Science. The ten-month program is equivalent to the first year of an MBA degree, Reinhart said.
"I decided to do it because I know absolutely nothing about business, and I feel like it's an important thing to understand," Reinhart said.
Ultimately, Reinhart plans to begin medical school in the fall of 2022. While she does not know what area of medicine she wants to enter, she hopes medical school rotations will help her decide.
Her collegiate running career may be nearing the end, but her running journey will almost certainly extend beyond her time at Duke.
"I would love to continue running competitively," said Reinhart. "I don't know what that looks like after college, but I would love to keep running."
Abby Hooven can be reached via email at ahooven@news-graphic.com.