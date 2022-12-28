He's a Mountaineer

Great Crossing football star Oryend Fisher slides his national letter of intent paperwork to his dad, Rodney, for a signature as his mom, Tonja, and head coach, Ricky Bowling, look on. Fisher will play at West Virginia.

 Kal Oakes
Countless high school football programs have gone their entire, decades-long history without producing an NCAA Division I player.
 

