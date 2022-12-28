Countless high school football programs have gone their entire, decades-long history without producing an NCAA Division I player.
Great Crossing, established not even 42 months ago, has developed two in back-to-back seasons. Senior defensive end Oryend Fisher continued the trend by signing his national letter of intent Wednesday with West Virginia University.
He follows in the giant cleat marks of Kalib Perry, who already contributed this season on defense and special teams as a true freshman to the University of Tennessee's mid-season No. 1 ranking and Orange Bowl berth.
“I remember last year after Kalib Perry was going to Tennessee and seeing his signing, I wanted to see myself up there, and it's crazy to see it happen,” Fisher said. “Seeing him do things that I always wanted to do, seeing that it's possible and seeing it happen from a distance is something you can't recreate any other way.”
At 6-foot-6 and around 200 pounds, Fisher already had the physical gifts when he broke into the Warhawks' starting lineup as a sophomore.
In addition to having that role model for a teammate, the willingness of Fisher and his parents, Rodney and Dr. Tonja Fisher, to embrace his coaches' vision was a crucial factor in his development.
Fisher grew up as a wide receiver and pictured himself making the kind of leaping catches that put an athlete on the Friday night 11 o'clock highlights.
Instead, head coach Ricky Bowling and then-defensive coordinator Simon Vanderpool pushed for a change to a slightly less glamorous position. They assessed Fisher's talent and pictured a prototype edge rusher who would leave opposing quarterbacks with nightmares.
“That was a big move for us to take a tall kid that we needed at receiver,” Bowling said. “We saw something special in him, and for our coaching staff to get him to buy in to that was the big thing. Once that happened and he had some success with it, he did the rest.”
Once the film room developed that knack for shedding blocks and collapsing the pocket and the weight room put muscle on that God-given frame, major college offers were a given.
Fisher announced his commitment to West Virginia early in his senior season over the likes of Kentucky and Louisville.
“Just going back to the summer camps with Coach Bowling, when the first offer came in and they were talking to me about my skill set, it was like, 'Oh, this is real. This could actually happen. I could be like this player I see on TV.' That really just changed everything from there. My motivation got 10 times greater,” Fisher said.
“I was very reluctant. I was either a wide receiver or I was going home. But you don't always get what you want, and you've got to work for it. Now I'm ecstatic. I don't know what I'd do if it didn't happen.”
Fisher was second in Class 5A with 13½ sacks as a senior, all while being double and even triple-teamed in futile attempts to keep him out of the backfield.
That opened the door for other teammates to pile up sacks and tackles for loss, and it made Great Crossing the No. 2 rushing defense at its level.
“He's been a great leader for his teammates. When you have guys like Kalib Perry and Oryend Fisher come through and they see how they work, it just makes everybody better. Not everybody's gonna be 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-6, but everybody's able to work to put yourself in the best position,” Bowling said.
“For both of them to be such humble kids in the classroom, on the field, out in the public in the community, to have that family support, it’s just great to see. For both of those kids to go D1 football is pretty special.”
Great Crossing went 8-3 for the second consecutive season after winning only one game in its inaugural year of 2019 and three in Fisher's sophomore campaign.
No matter how far Fisher takes his ability, he will have fond memories of what the Warhawks built from those humble beginnings. GC's practice facility and locker rooms weren't even finished at the start of his ninth-grade season.
“Coming from practicing at Georgetown College and Georgetown College, it's crazy to see what we have now,” Fisher said. “Being part of that process from dirt fields to where we are now, it's just amazing.”
Having a chance to experience Morgantown's charm in-person helped solidify what is a challenging and stressful decision for any young man with the future at his fingertips.
“We had some conversations before the season started, and I think he was struggling with it pretty heavy. After a couple of visits in the summer, I think it was pretty nailed down for him that this was where he wanted to go,” Bowling said. “Coach Neal Brown has got a gem right here. It's gonna be great and special to watch him go there.”
West Virginia's defensive philosophy includes a tailor-made position that will take advantage of both Fisher's wing span and his nose for the ball.
“It's really all of it. It's the coaches. It's the position they have for me. I'm gonna be like a defensive end/linebacker hybrid,” he said. “The coaches and the tradition they have there are just phenomenal. It's a small place where everyone gets to know you.”
Not unlike Georgetown, where you don't have to stray far to find country roads, and where football is woven into the identity.
“I'm just blessed,” Bowling said. “It speaks highly of this community. It's just getting them in the right spot at the right time and letting them do their thing.”