The domino effect of Bill Cronin’s retirement after 25 years, 218 wins and two national championships at Georgetown College has been a career boost for two key branches of his coaching tree.
Shan Housekeeper, longtime defensive coordinator under Cronin, has been named the head coach at University of the Cumberlands, while offensive coordinator Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County High School.
Cumberlands athletic director Chris Kraftick announced Housekeeper’s hiring Monday. Housekeeper becomes the sixth head coach in program history, replacing Matt Rhymer, who stepped down in December.
Housekeeper spent 14 years on the coaching staff at GC. During his time as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Tigers, Georgetown had had one of the best defenses in the NAIA.
He was named 2021 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Assistant Coach of the Year, won the Donna Hawkins Coaching for Significance Award in 2018, and was nominated for 2017 National Coordinator of the Year.
"I'm honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Housekeeper said. “University of the Cumberlands is a special place. Everything is first-class, and I look forward to continuing to build a first-class program.”
Housekeeper was a standout linebacker for Georgetown’s 2000 and 2001 NAIA national championship teams and played in the national title game all four years of his career. He was a two-time All-American.
Caba served as Cronin’s offensive coordinator since 2015. He takes over an Indians program in a demanding Class 5A district that features Scott County, Great Crossing and 2021 state runner-up Frederick Douglass.
“I know Montgomery County has a long-standing tradition of winning, and I look forward to building on that tradition,” Caba said. “However, there is more to football than just winning games. I will work to build a culture within the Montgomery County football program that will focus on developing our players into young men who succeed in the classroom, who are leaders within our school and community, and who will carry the lessons they learn as part of our program long after they are done playing here.”
Caba also played on Georgetown’s 2000 national championship team.
“I consider him a true professional,” Cronin said. “He was really great at mentoring our players in all phases of development. I believe Mike will be an excellent asset to the (Mount Sterling) school system and community.”
GC hired Chris Oliver, who won the spring 2021 NAIA national title at Lindsey Wilson, as Cronin’s successor.