Zach Dampier’s hot hand at least temporarily put a stop to Georgetown College’s quarterback rotation and ended several weeks’ worth of offensive struggles Friday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
The senior entered the game at the start of the second quarter, threw one touchdown, scrambled for another and led all five GC scoring drives in a 27-6 win over Campbellsville.
Dampier finished 13-for-26 for 225 yards, including a tiebreaking, 4-yard TD toss to Darius Barbour with 7:56 remaining in the third quarter.
After GC eschewed what would have been Chris Cline’s third field goal of the day due to a roughing-the-kicker penalty and automatic first down, Dampier bowled over two Campbellsville defenders on a 9-yard scoring scamper to open the fourth quarter.
Georgetown applied the exclamation point courtesy of a slot back option pass, 44 yards from Aaron Maggard to a wide-open Jake Johnson, with 11:43 remaining.
Defense, which played well enough to win for most of last week’s 35-14 loss to top-five Lindsey Wilson, dominated throughout.
Colin Smith picked off a pass in Tigers’ territory, leading to the Maggard TD throw.
GC sacked CU quarterbacks seven times, including two apiece by Sander Roksvag and Payton Standifer. Those two dropped Campbellsville freshman QB Chase Elmore on consecutive plays in the red zone, leading to a turnover on downs while it was still a 13-6 game late in the third quarter.
There was a frightening scene early in the fourth, when Smith's blitz of Elmore in the aftermath of a low snap led to the Campbellville QB leaving the field in an ambulance.
Elmore lay almost motionless on the turf for several minutes before he was loaded into a stretcher. In a promising sign, he raised his left arm and waved in response to applause from the crowd.
Chad Holleran led the Tigers with 10 total tackles. GC’s defense held Campbellsville to 19 net rushing yards – a total that was in red until the next-to-last play of the game.
It was GC’s fifth consecutive win in the series and ninth in the past 11 meetings.
Cline connected from 32 and 42 yards to keep Georgetown (3-1) tied at halftime in what was then a defensive struggle.
Campbellsville (1-3) sandwiched its only score of the day between those kicks.
After Micah Corley tipped a Dampier pass and Andrew Bennett made the diving interception deep in GC territory, Elmore immediately went up top for a 20-yard TD to Tate Pringle with 2:48 left in the first half. Campbellsville missed the extra point.
The host Tigers rolled up 391 yards of total offense after their sputtering start, compared to the visiting Tigers’ 258. That revival was a long time coming: GC was plagued by four turnovers in its Week 2 win at Cumberland and an 0-for-6 showing on fourth down versus Lindsey Wilson.
Dampier delivered back-to-back strikes to Barbour for 15 yards and Maggard for 21 to fuel Georgetown’s opening drive of the second half. Campbellsville interfered with Johnson on the next play to furnish first-and-10 at the CU 19.
Will Thomas held on after a resounding hit to set up the Tigers at the 6, and Barbour’s catch put GC in front to stay two plays later.
Elmore (20-for-31, 177 yards) completed seven consecutive passes at the start of Campbellsville’s next drive prior to the Georgetown defensive stand.
Barbour’s 25-yard catch-and-run and a late hit out of bounds ignited GC’s ensuing march. Campbellsville held after two strong runs by Zach Babb brought the Tigers into long field goal range.
Cline split the uprights with ease, but the Tigers elected to pull the points off the board when awarded the flag for roughing. After the change of ends at the start of the fourth quarter, Dampier made the gamble pay off with his elusiveness and a series of stiff arms in route to the end zone.
Barbour was Dampier’s favorite target with 11 catches for 138 yards. Babb and Jalen Lumpkin combined for 65 yards on the ground as the Tigers’ dormant running game showed signs of life in the second half.
The win kept the Tigers alive in the chase for an NAIA playoff spot in the abbreviated spring season.
Georgetown will host its senior game against Bethel (Tennessee) at 3:30 p.m. next Friday, March 19, followed by trips to Thomas More and Pikeville to round out the schedule.