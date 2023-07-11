On the surface, Bryan Hudson's college athletic journey looks like that of countless other competitors whose birthright was to navigate the choppy confluence of waters from COVID-19, name-image-likeness legislation and an empowered transfer portal.
Hudson is entering the home stretch of a five-year career that featured an about-face to the University of Louisville after three semesters at Virginia Tech University.
Switching from one Atlantic Coast Conference school to another is a relatively standard, static existence by today's norms. And in Hudson's case, it will be barely a footnote in his biography.
The former Scott County High School has been an all-ACC performer in two demanding varsity sports, as a center in football and also in track and field, where he throws discus and shot put and was an honorable mention All-American in the latter this past spring.
Refreshed and ready for one last ride with the Cardinals, Hudson has no doubt that the move to Louisville — one of the first schools to offer him a scholarship as a 14-year-old starter at SC — was the right move midway through his sophomore year.
“It's turned out to be an awesome decision. I'm really glad it worked out the way it did,” Hudson said. “With football, track, all the teammates I've had, the coaches, the whole experience definitely has been worth it. I'm really happy with the experiences I've been able to have, friendships made. Just all around I'm really happy with it.”
With the gridiron as his main focus, Hudson has been a starter for Louisville in back-to-back bowl appearances for the Cardinals.
UofL went 6-7 in 2021, capped by a 31-28 loss to Air Force at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Fired up in '22 by Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati after a Governor's Cup loss to Kentucky, Louisville and interim coach Deion Branch took down Satterfield's new school, 24-7, in Boston's Fenway Bowl.
Former Louisville star and eight-year professional quarterback Jeff Brohm has taken the helm at his alma mater. Brohm went a combined 66-44 in successful stops at Western Kentucky and Purdue.
It's an infusion of new life that leaves Hudson with high hopes for his fifth and final autumn, an opportunity that was afforded to all NCAA athletes who had their careers impacted by the pandemic.
“I'm looking forward to a great season,” Hudson said, “We've got a really good-looking team. We have a lot of new guys, both freshmen and transfers that we have added this spring and summer, so that's really exciting. Even after spring ball there were some guys that are in the locker room now that weren't there during spring ball.”
Brohm's brother Brian, who also shone at Louisville before playing for the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Another ex-Cardinal and NFL veteran, Richard Owens, coaches the offensive line.
“It's different to say the least, but I'm really excited,” Hudson said. “The whole team, the environment in the locker room and on the practice field, it's safe to say that it's a lot different.”
Hudson, who started every game, played a team-high 852 snaps and registered 53 knockdowns a year ago, was named preseason all-ACC by the Phil Steele College Football Preview.
Louisville ranked in the top 25 nationally with an average of more than 200 rushing yards per game in 2022.
“We've got a lot of good players, really good coaches, and I'm looking forward to a good season with a lot of wins,” Hudson said. “That's the main thing. We can look at all the individual accolades and accomplishments, which is great and obviously that's the goal, but the more wins you get usually the more things like that happen, so I'm really looking forward to it.”
The revolving door for coaches is every bit as active as the one that shuffles players to and fro in this era.
Hudson admittedly looked for reassurance that Louisville's offense would stay on its productive track from the previous administration and found it in his first encounters with the new regime.
“It's definitely been an adjustment. There were a lot of unknowns going into this offseason, but the new staff has come in and done a really good job getting to know the players,” Hudson said. “They hit the ground running with installing offense and defense. Our O-line coaches, they came in and met with us the first week that they got here on campus, so we started building that relationship early.
“Same thing with Coach Brohm. I had a sit-down conversation with him back in I think it was early January, to talk with him and kind of get to know each other just briefly. He was talking to me about his outlook on the team and how he does things. It was very relieving that they came in and did a good job with that, I personally like all the changes.”
Purdue's passing game out-gained its running attack by a ratio of more than two to one in Brohm's final season with the Boilermakers, which is probably an indication of an impending shift in the Cardinals' philosophy.
“The new offense and everything, I think it fits really well. Obviously Coach Brohm and the staff, they've done a really good job in the past, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Hudson said. “It's really exciting. It's new, and going into it with it being my last season and last chance to make something happen, it was a little nerve-racking, but that went away pretty fast.”
Change is nothing new for Hudson, who arrived at Virginia Tech as one of the nation's most heavily recruited offensive linemen in 2019.
Given the Hokies' depth chart and the quickest possible path to get on the field, Hudson took up center, a position he had only played in selected goal-line situations for Coach Jim McKee at Scott County.
It's a mastery that served him well when he transferred to Louisville immediately following the 2020 football season.
“I didn't play it until I got to college, so it was new to me. I had to learn the position really fast my freshman year and got really comfortable in that,” Hudson said. “I love playing center, so I was really happy to land in that spot last year and to still be there now. I'm looking forward to the season and then doing that again.”
Hudson was somewhat of a nomad and sixth man on the line both his second year at Virginia Tech and initial season at Louisville before his breakout year in the middle.
“Keeping that versatility is something that I've been priding myself on and making sure that I keep going,” Hudson said. “So taking reps and in between practices and on my own, getting those guard and even some tackle reps to kind of keep fresh and be able to move around if need be this season or at the next level. That's something that I've kept going, but I love center.”
Playing two sports in college is nearly impossible when football is one of them. There is almost no off-season and even less of a lull when a new coaching staff takes over.
Hudson described what is close to a 12-hour day and has been the norm since he completed his throwing season at the NCAA track and field championships in late May.
“After track ended, a few weeks ago it did slow down a good bit, which was relieving I guess to say the least. My schedule now is just football, and that still keeps me pretty busy, but things have slowed down quite a bit,” he said. “The schedule that we've been the past month or so, my lift group is at 7:30, so I'll usually get to the facility around 6:50, 7 o'clock and get ready. We go in and we'll lift from 7:30 to about usually 9, 9:15.
“We'll go up, grab some breakfast, and then the O-line, we always have position meeting right after. Well go in from about 10 to 11:15 to watch film. Then we'll go in the weight room. We'll do some extra O-line work, some position-specific drills usually until about noon or 12:30. Then we'll shower, change, go home.
“In the afternoon we'll usually have meetings around 3. By 3:45 we'll be out on the field and have some type of conditioning for the first part of it, and then after that we'll have a 45-minute practice with just the players and going through drills and have a few team periods and stuff like that. Nothing too crazy, because we're just out there in shorts and shoes. Usually we're done with that by 5:30, and we'll go up to dinner and we're out by 6:15 or so.”
Even when he swaps the football cleats for throwing shoes, the pigskin is a priority.
“I would say throughout all of track season on a daily basis probably 25 percent or so is spent on track itself. It's tough to do, just because the football thing never stops,” Hudson said. “I've told you about the summer workouts, and spring is no different. So that makes it tough just because football has that majority of the day taken out for that. Usually I'm trying to fit in anywhere from an hour to if I'm lucky two hours of track practice, hopefully three days a week if I'm lucky during spring ball.”
A seven-time KHSAA outdoor state champion, state record-holder in shot put and a two-time All-American in both shot put and discus at the New Balance Nationals in high school, Hudson gets the most he can inside the circle out of the opportunities he's allowed.
“Not a whole lot of time is spent with track, especially early on (in the season),” Hudson said. “That's just the way it goes, and I've had to adapt to that and be able to find ways to be able to spend more time on it so I can get my technique polished up the way it can be and to find the right way to peak at the end of the season.
“The past couple years I've been able to do that. I'm definitely happy with what I've been able to do. It's been pretty frustrating at times just because of not being able to spend as much time even in-season as everybody else is. I don't even pick up a shot or a discus from the beginning of June until the next January. Not having any of that offseason time or even the in-season time has been frustrating, especially early in the season because I'm having to have that little adjustment period just to get back into things.”
Countless track-only athletes would envy the career Hudson has put together while squeezing the sport into his itinerary.
“I'm really happy with what I've been able to do. I made a trip to nationals this past year, which was always the goal. It was a really awesome experience,” Hudson said. “I didn't do as well as I wanted to, but I still came away with honorable mention All-American and a really nice throw at the end of the year, so I can't complain with that.”
Football now becomes Hudson's full-time focus, both because it's the season that is upon us and the sport where his future earning potential lies.
Centers don't get a ton of attention in NFL mock drafts leading up to the real thing, but their premium skill makes gives them unique value.
Although only six pure centers were drafted in 2022, Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa went to the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick, marking the fourth time in five seasons that a center went in the first round. Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin (second round, 43rd overall) was this year's first center out of seven overall, taken by the New York Jets.
“This season will tell me a lot of things. I'm not sure exactly where. You've always got to stay healthy, but I'm confident I have a pretty good shot at the next level,” Hudson said. “In my opinion this season will tell me if I'll be up there in the top rounds, which is obviously where I want to be, or if I'll fall a little bit later or outside the draft.”
Although NFL teams will find talent wherever it lies, a bounce-back season with double-digit wins and a significant bowl invitation for Louisville surely would enhance Hudson's stock.
“Without question that's a huge part of it. The team success and how the overall team is and how we end up at the end of the season will definitely help that and help everybody,” Hudson said. “This will be a pretty big season for me as far as the draft goes. The goal is first-round draft pick and be the top at my position, That's the goal for this upcoming season.”
Before that, it's still a busy time for Hudson. First, he finished up his bachelor's degree with a major in finance and minor in sports administration this summer.
Being on campus for at least five more months will give him a head start on higher-level studies.
“It's not completely decided yet, but I'm thinking I'll start a master’s program in the fall,” Hudson said. “I don't have to finish that right now, but I think the best plan of action is to go ahead and start that while I'm here and playing still, so that's probably what I'll end up doing.”
Hudson spoke about those aspirations by phone Friday afternoon while running errands around his hometown for another big and blessed event. He married his longtime girlfriend Reilly Ray, a Scott County track and field star and gifted vocalist in her own right, on Saturday, July 1.
The 22-year-old former four-star recruit Hudson started all four years at Scott County, winning 10 or more games every season and culminating with an appearance in the Class 6A state final as a senior.
“It means the world to me, I can't say enough amazing things about Georgetown and Scott County High School. I have a lot of pride in this town and that school,” Hudson said.
“It's just a huge blessing to me to be able to represent Georgetown and Scott County High School everywhere I go and every game I step out on that field. That's the best way to put it. It's just an incredible honor, and I think about that a lot, just being able to represent and take Scott County and Georgetown everywhere I go.”