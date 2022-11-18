A heart-pounding rally took a sharp turn into a heartbreaking finish for Georgetown College football Saturday afternoon.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns gave No. 16 GC a chance to take No. 8 Lindsey Wilson into overtime or perhaps even win at the end of regulation and halt what is approaching a decade of frustration against its in-state rival.
Instead, a strip sack deep in Tiger territory and return to the end zone, both by Brandon Fields with 31 seconds remaining, landed Lindsey Wilson its ninth consecutive victory over Georgetown in unthinkable fashion, 23-17, at Parnell Family Stadium.
“I don't regret trying to be aggressive,” Georgetown coach Chris Oliver said. “It's a freak type of thing where the ball essentially falls out of our hand, and we cough it up on an unforced error. We were going against a really good defense, and we had some momentum there offensively.”
Lindsey Wilson (9-1, 7-1) prevailed in a battle for second place in the Mid-South Conference and what was essentially a playoff game. With the last-minute defeat, Georgetown (7-3, 5-3) lost out on an at-large invitation to the NAIA playoffs for the second consecutive year.
It also spoiled Oliver's bid to spoil the party in his return to Columbia, where he guided Lindsey Wilson's start from scratch in 2010 and led the Blue Raiders all the way to an undefeated national championship season in spring 2021.
“Our kids fought their tails off,” Oliver said. “We're not gonna be big into moral victories, but it would have been easy at the beginning of the fourth quarter to roll over and get run out of there.”
Three turnovers sank the Tigers. Lindsey Wilson turned another sack by Fields into a Darius Holder Jr, recovery and ultimately a 21-yard field goal from Ian Sauter with 7:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Defenses dominated the first half. GC stopped two other Lindsey Wilson drives on downs and forced a pair of punts.
Gabe Floyd's 31-yard field goal punctuated a 12-play, 45-yard march over the final five minutes of the second quarter and sent GC into the locker room tied at three.
Lindsey Wilson seemingly took command on a pair of third-quarter touchdown strikes from Ethan Cash to Manny Scott.
The first TD pass covered 14 yards with 5:19 remaining in the period. Scott's 41-yard scoring grab made it a 17-3 margin with 26 seconds left.
GC held Lindsey Wilson to one first down for the rest of the afternoon.
“When they scored to make it 17-3, there was a disappointment in that moment, but I think it crossed our minds that we have been here before. If we just get to work and go and execute, then we're gonna give ourselves a chance.” Oliver said. “It's disappointing, and it stings, because we were right there and had a legitimate opportunity to win a football game against a really good team on the road,” Oliver said.
Consecutive connections from Gehrig Slunaker to Dillon Warren — the first converting fourth-and-4 at the Lindsey Wilson 41 — fueled the first march of the Tigers' comeback bid.
Slunaker also hit Isaiah Cobb out of the backfield for a gain of 17 to make it first-and-goal inside the 5. Lindsey Wilson stuffed two runs before Slunaker completed a 3-yard TD toss to Jeremy Adams.
Floyd's kick made it 17-10 with 10:51 to go.
GC forced Cash to throw consecutive incomplete passes for a quick three-and-out, and the Tigers' resurgent offense went right back to work.
The Tigers cashed in three fourth downs on the gritty, game-tying grind.
TJ Hayes and Nate Harmon had the first two catches to move the chains, the first from Brodie Williams on a fake punt.
Later, facing fourth-and-10 at the Lindsey 24 in a spot where a long field goal try would do GC little good, Slunaker stepped up and located Warren for the score with 6:17 to play.
Payton Standifer's sack anchored another quick defensive stop.
Warren led the Tigers with eight catches for 123 yards. Slunaker was 23-for-44 for 224 yards and the two scores.
“It's a mix of emotions. You're encouraged, because we didn't roll over and we fought,” Oliver said. “There were a lot of guys on this team that played against that program a year ago, and they realize that we're closing that gap.”
Prior losses to Bethel and Cumberlands made it a must-win situation for Georgetown, which went 6-1 to earn its most recent playoff berth in the COVID-delayed and abbreviated 2020-21 season.
“I think there's a taste in our mouth of hunger, disappointment, a little bit ticked off,” Oliver said. “We also realize that we're about four or five plays away from being 10-0 this year. We've got to go find ways to make those plays and get more consistent.”
Coach reflects on year one
On paper and in black or red ink, Georgetown College football took a slight step back in 2022, slipping from eight wins to seven and missing the NAIA playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Between the lines, however, the Tigers were much closer to the fertile ground of the playoffs than a year ago. GC had the ball with a chance to beat both Lindsey Wilson and Cumberlands in the final minute of regulation.
Turnovers foiled furious comebacks in each case, and combined with an early home loss to eventual Mid-South Conference champion Bethel, it left Georgetown with an unsatisfying No. 21 ranking and on the outside looking in when the 16-team tournament field was announced.
In the case of Lindsey Wilson, a 23-17 heartbreaker was miles ahead of last season's 35-0 loss and a springboard into the first full off-season for GC head coach Chris Oliver, who made the move from the Blue Raiders to the Tigers last January.
“It's gonna be night and day from a standpoint of just my comfort level not going through a process of hiring a new coaching staff and filling that out. We've got so much more groundwork laid from a recruiting standpoint just with evaluations and contacts and who has been on campus and those things,” Oliver said. “We're way ahead of the game compared to where we were a year ago. We've very encouraged about that process and what can develop from that. We're excited about taking those next steps and continuing to improve and develop the guys in our program and get our guys that are here now to keep working like they have been.”
On the plus side, Georgetown shut out Cumberland and Thomas More, the second time in five seasons that the Tigers have cooked up multiple goose eggs.
In a road trip to Campbellsville, GC rolled to a 65-13 victory, its highest single-game scoring output in a decade. The latter was somewhat of an aberration for the Tigers, who nearly canceled out their 22 takeaways with 20 turnovers.
“We had some moments of being pretty good this year, and we had some moments where we were extremely, extremely inconsistent on offense,” Oliver said. “Hopefully we see that even out toward the upper end of the spectrum.”
Georgetown started a freshman, Gehrig Slunaker, at quarterback for the second half of the season and saw flashes of brilliance in the form of 1,399 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Tigers' top three running backs — Darius Neal (647 yards, 7 TD), Isaiah Cobb (455 yards, 3 TD) and Quincy Perrin — also are underclassmen along with six of the seven leading receivers. Juniors Dillon Warren (28 receptions, 315 yards, 3 TD) and Jeremy Adams (14 receptions, 200 yards, 5 TD) emerged as Slunaker's favorite targets down the stretch.
“I think everybody's comfort level with the offense is going to be significantly improved, You go from early spring practice last March and going out and running our new system for the first time,” Oliver said. “Now moving into spring football when we go through the installation of our offense, it'll be the third time those returners have done that counting last spring and last fall camp and then going through the season. It allows you to start building in the fine-tuning details of our techniques and how to take the base knowledge of what we're doing to the next level. I'm hopeful we’ll see a big jump from that standpoint.”
Defense will be at the other end of the experience spectrum next season with six of the seven leading tacklers slated to graduate, although some will have the option of returning for the fifth season that was a concession by both the NAIA and NCAA after COVID.
Junior defensive back Jacob Brass, junior defensive linemen Jacob Brass and Chris Malala and sophomore linebacker Romarion Warner are rising stars.
Georgetown won't be behind the eight-ball during the recruiting season as it was when Oliver took over from Bill Cronin, who retired after 25 seasons and a hall of fame career that included two national titles.
“It's the first time I've ever made a coaching change in my career moving into a head coaching position and then going right away. I've only had two head coaching positions, and the previous one we had a year and a half to prepare from the time I was hired until the time we ever played game one,” Oliver said. “So this was a very different process for me. I think you're expecting change and expecting growing pains and those things, but until you do it, you never quite know what that process is gonna be like and what that's gonna feel like.”
Oliver built Lindsey Wilson from the ground level in 2010 to a spring national championship in 2021. Georgetown's loss last week was its ninth straight to the in-state rival, and that's a hurdle the Tigers will have to clear in order to get back into contention for the program's fourth banner.
“Certainly the past 11 months feels like a blur for me. I feel so much more comfortable right now from a standpoint of understanding how things operate here in our college and within our program moving forward, so that same comfort level we talked about with the players, I think that exists for myself and much of our coaching staff as well,” Oliver said.