Georgetown College rode the D-train – Defense and Dampier – to a delightful victory Friday in the spring football home finale at Toyota Stadium.
The Tigers held prolific and previously undefeated Bethel University to 265 total yards, and senior quarterback Zach Dampier threw second-half touchdown passes to Jake Johnson and Aaron Maggard in a 17-14 triumph that kept GC’s NAIA playoff hopes in focus.
GC (4-1) travels to Thomas More and Pikeville to close out the regular season. The win ensured that the Tigers will finish .500 or better, something they have done in each of Bill Cronin’s 25 seasons at the helm.
Dampier’s 30-yard strike to Maggard was the game-winner with 5:15 remaining. It answered a 51-yard, go-ahead bomb from Jacob Murphree to Lucas Brown earlier in the fourth quarter.
Kyren Simpson and Rob Sheffield each picked off Murphree, who had only thrown one prior interception all season, to stifle the Wildcats’ final two series.
Those efforts salvaged the win after three costly ventures inside the Bethel red zone without points.
Marcus Omosule and Sander Roksvag sacked Murphree to headline the Tigers’ seven tackles for loss on the afternoon.
It was the best day of the season for GC’s offensive line, which paved the path to Isaiah Cobb’s career-high 120 yards on 20 carries and allowed only one sack of Dampier.
Dampier, who came off the bench in every previous game this spring, took most of the snaps and was 23-for-42 for 246 yards.
He hit Johnson for a 43-yard TD with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter to give GC its initial lead at 10-7.
Georgetown’s first five drives ended three punts, a turnover on downs and an interception by Bethel’s Devious Christmon.
Davius Prather’s 66-yard run put Bethel (3-1) on top 12 seconds into the second period.
The Wildcats threatened to build on that advantage after Christmon’s interception. Pass interference extended the drive, but pressure from Chad Holleran later forced Murphree into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 at the Tigers’ 17.
Cobb raced 46 yards on the next play before Vonte Bates pushed him out of bounds. He added another 7-yard gain for a third-down conversion on the drive, and Scott County product Cade Mullins provided a key catch from Hunter Krause to put the Tigers in field goal range.
Chris Cline booted a 35-yard field goal to put Georgetown on the board with 32 seconds remaining in the half.
Dampier went 5-for-5 on GC’s go-ahead drive to start the second half. Johnson’s score was his third reception of the series.
Bethel reached midfield before Omosule sacked Murphree to force a punt. GC kept the ball for the next six minutes on a 13-play march that came up empty.
Maggard’s 37-yard catch fueled the Tigers, and a conversion by Cobb on fourth-and-1 at the 13 gave them first-and-goal.
GC went for it again on fourth down from the 3, but Dampier’s throw to Darius Barbour fell incomplete.
After the Tigers’ defense held, Johnson’s 23-yard punt return put Georgetown in business again inside the 15. But a windblown, wide-right field goal miss by Cline kept the margin at 10-7.
Bethel set up its go-ahead score with a takeaway. Jerwin Young jarred the ball loose from Cobb, and Keyshawn Brummitt fell on it at the Tigers’ 49.
Murphree immediately went deep to Brown with 10:45 remaining.
Dampier moved the chains with throws to Johnson, Maggard (twice) and Barbour prior to Maggard’s game-winning grab.
Johnson caught nine passes for 96 yards, while Maggard snagged seven for a game-high 116.
Murphree completed only 12 of 29 for 134 yards. Payton Standifer made 12 tackles, half of them solo, to lead the Georgetown resistance. Bethel managed only 11 first downs and punted eight times.
Bethel previous rolled over Thomas More, Campbellsville and Cumberlands by a combined score of 126-35.