Georgetown College football will play a seven-game spring schedule on Fridays beginning Feb. 19, 2021,
Mid-South Conference officials announced the full slate of games for its Bluegrass Division on Tuesday. '
The move from Saturday to Friday is to give schools more flexibility at their facilities, as many soccer and lacrosse teams will be using the same fields in what will be a busy spring season due to fall COVID-19 postponements,
Kickoff times are to be announced,
GC will host only three games at Toyota Stadium, including the opener against Lindsey Wilson.
The Tigers then will tackle two straight road games at Cumberland University (Feb. 26) and University of the Cumberlands (March 5) before hosting back-to-back contests against Campbellsville University (March 12) and Bethel University (March 19).
March 26 is being reserved as a bye week in the event of games needed ti be made up due to weather, health or any other reason.
Georgetown wraps up with another two-game away swing at Thomas More University on April 2 and University of Pikeville on April 9.
The administrative councils of both the Bluegrass and Appalachian divisions voted last month to push its MSC slate to the spring. Mid-South's Sun Division elected to stick with a fall schedule.
Prior to that, NAIA postponed its playoff until the spring. That traditional 16-team tournament begins Saturday, April 17, with the title game slated for May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.