Georgetown College has dominated its seven-game football series with Bluefield University, including a 61-19 rout along the Virginia/West Virginia border a year ago.
The Tigers have been warned all week, however, to expect a stern challenge from the Rams in Saturday's home opener at Toyota Stadium, and recent results appear to back up those expectations.
Bluefield bridged the end of last season with the start of this one by winning six consecutive games, including a 42-35 thriller over Thomas More this past Saturday.
“This is one of those where it's gonna be a great, 60-minute football game,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “I know that's coach speak and cliché, but we're really expecting this to be a big test for us, and we're hopefully gonna have a great crowd behind us.”'
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Flaunting an preseason All-American in fifth-year senior JaQuan Ebron, sophomore quarterback Nathan Herstich threw for 339 yards in Bluefield's opener. Ebron caught nearly half of those (161), including a game-winning second touchdown grab of 40 yards with 8:54 remaining.
“We're gonna see maybe the best wide receiver we'll see all season this Saturday, and one of the better quarterbacks. These guys can really sling it around the field,” Oliver said. “When we played them early in the season last year, they weren't really clicking on all cylinders, and Georgetown did a really good job both of shutting them down early and had a big day on offense.”
Thomas Lee also had nearly twin TD catches of 50 and 52 yards to begin Bluefield's rally from an early 21-0 deficit. James Thomas tied the game with a scoring run, and Kasean Ridgel gave the Rams their first lead with an interception return for a touchdown.
GC led out of the gate by that same 21-0 margin but had no trouble protecting it in a 42-13 romp at Kentucky Christian University. The Tigers weren't explosive offensively but also didn't hurt themselves with self-inflicted miscues.
“We didn't turn the ball over, so you come out game on of the season and protect the football,” Oliver said. “I think that's obviously a huge key to any college football game, so we were pleased with that.”
The Tigers flaunted their depth with a dozen different receivers and a quarterback rotation, junior Drew Hartz and freshman Gehrig Slunaker, that combined for five touchdown passes.
It sounds as if the open competition will continue for at least another week.
“I'm like most coaches in that you would prefer to have a clear-cut number one, but coming out of training camp I don't think we were in that spot. We have a few guys who can be successful and get done what we need to get done,” Oliver said. “Moving forward, we're still sorting that out. We would prefer to eventually settle on one, but we're not at that spot quite yet.”
Georgetown's average offensive play covered a fraction better than four yards, which is also a necessary area of improvement against incendiary Bluefield.
“We need to play with better physicality. We need to block better, which is a simple thing, but I feel like we didn't finish blocks both up front and on the edges,” Oliver said. “We need to do a better job of getting the ball out in space, because I think there are some big plays to be had. If we can do that and stretch the field for width, we can start getting some of those bigger plays. We had a fairly efficient offense the other days, but we didn't have a lot of big plays, and that's where we need to take a step forward with that.”
Two-time All-American DJ White, whose fiancee gave birth to a daughter not many hours after the KCU victory, is the earth-mover on the GC defense.
His tackles for loss set the tone early on a night when the Tigers forced the Knights into three turnovers, including interceptions by Payton Standifer and Kyren Simpson.
“His talent level is off the charts at our level. He's a guy that other teams have to account for every play just because he can be such a mismatch, so it allows you have some flexibility,” Oliver said of White. “I think DJ would be the first to tell you his game one this year was inconsistent. He had some great plays. He had some plays where he wasn't fitting in quite the way that we wanted to on the defense, and I think we're gonna see a big step forward for him as well.”
Oliver believes some of the Tigers' missed tackles on opening night were the product of his preferred slower pace and buildup during summer training camp and expects improved attention to detail in week two.
The ball-hawking secondary's assignment sounds simple on paper: Don't get burned.
“They're really gonna stress us with their passing game and that vertical stretch down the field,” Oliver said. “They're not afraid to take shots down the field and to keep doing that, so we need to make sure we do a great job of not putting our defensive backs in a lot of one-on-one situations. We've got to keep the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket.”
Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons being played in a nine-month window and Georgetown's high-profile coaching change, Saturday's atmosphere at the stadium promises to be the best home field advantage the Tigers have experienced in a while.
“There's just an excitement level with all the things going on in the program, the passing of the baton from Coach (Bill) Cronin, and I think there's a lot of people still curious about how the program's gonna move forward and grow,” Oliver said. “If you think back to what the spring game looked like, it was an electric crowd for a spring game and just a lot of excitement, and we hope to see that continue this Saturday.”
