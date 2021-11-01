After a four-week flourish to start the football season, Georgetown College had fallen into somewhat of offensive funk, even in a hit-or-miss performance to snap a losing streak one week ago.
The Tigers snapped out of it in a big way Saturday afternoon, buoyed by their most efficient rushing attack in recent memory, in a 42-3 rout at Campbellsville.
GC (6-2, 3-2) rolled up 33 first downs and ripped open what was a scoreless stalemate in the first quarter for a key Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division victory to stay alive in the NAIA playoff race.
Darius Barbour scored on a 13-yard run and a 14-yard pass from Brandon Burgess, both in the second quarter, staking the Tigers to a 21-3 halftime lead. Jalen Lumpkin also rushed for a 2-yard score.
Barbour's first touchdown capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive. Georgetown churned out the same number of plays with one extra yard to pad the lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard keeper by Burgess.
Both of those marches followed goal-line stops by the GC defense, which didn't allow a touchdown for the first time this fall.
Another time-consuming journey of a dozen plays and 83 yards concluded with a 3-yard run by Xavier Abernathy in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Jacob punctuated the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown toss to Gabriel Johnson-Lowery.
GC, which is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on the ground, pushed those numbers in the right direction with 52 carries for 275 yards. The Tigers punted only once all afternoon.
Dom Myers led the attack with 62 rushing yards on his first nine attempts of the season. Myers, Burgess, Barbour, Lumpkin, Isaiah Cobb and Bryson Cobb each had at least one run of a dozen yards or longer.
Burgess completed 9-of-15 passes for 138 yards. His 40-yard strike to Barbour on the first play of the game set the tone for a balanced and productive day. Jacob was 5-for-7 for 69 yards in his relief appearance. Barbour's five catches covered 73 yards to lead the Tigers in both categories.
De'Anta Sipp wound up with 168 yards on 20 carries for Campbellsville (1-6, 1-4), which scored its only points on a 50-yard field goal by Devin Neally at the first-half horn.
Georgetown stopped Campbellsville on 10 of 12 first downs and sacked Josh Meglis three times — once each by DJ White, Chad Holleran and Payton Standifer.
Holleran and Sander Roksvag combined for 6 ½ tackles for loss out of GC's whopping total of 14. Davon Starks led the Tigers with eight tackles, including one on third down to fuel the third-quarter stop inside the 5-yard line.
Only home games remain on the regular season slate for the Tigers: University of the Cumberlands this Saturday, Nov. 6, followed by Cumberland (Tennessee) on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.