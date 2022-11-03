Campbellsville University looked like a good place for a wheezing Georgetown College offense to get a clean bill of health, and the Tigers breathed easily Saturday night.
No. 18 GC amassed its highest total in a decade, clobbering CU, 65-13, in a Mid-South Conference clash at Finley Stadium.
The win sent program historians thumbing through the books on multiple fronts. First and foremost, it was win No. 600 in Tiger lore.
“It's humbling to be in this position to get this program across that number,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “It doesn't happen, though, without Coach (Bill) Cronin, Coach (Kevin) Donley and all the others throughout the decades who put in the work and won the way they did. Those coaches made Georgetown College football what it is today, and I could not be prouder to be a small part of it.”
Saturday's point total also was the most scored by Georgetown in a single game since 2012, when the Tigers piled up 77 against both Bluefield and Union.
Led by Isaiah Cobb and Darius Neal both over the century mark with two touchdown runs apiece, Georgetown (6-2 overall, 4-2 Mid-South) piled up an old-school 405 yards on the ground and out-gained Campbellsville (2-7, 0-7) by a staggering margin of 536 to 189 overall.
Cobb carried 17 times for 145 yards, including a 54-yard ramble. Neal notched a 63-yard run on his way to 16 rushes for 135 yards.
Montrell Page and Caleb Jacob added second-half touchdown runs, continuing season-long struggles for the Campbellsville defense. The C-Tigers gave up 66 points in a loss last week to Pikeville and 65 against Cumberland (Tennessee) earlier this month.
“Our front five was great all night,” Oliver said. “Even when we fell behind early, their attitudes never wavered. They had confidence in our game plan and executed it.”
Remarkably, in light of the final score, Georgetown trailed twice in the first quarter.
Campbellsville's Jquon Sturdivant returned the opening kickoff 43 yards into Georgetown territory, setting up a 28-yard field goal by Devin Neally.
GC wasted no time setting the scene for what was to come with a 13-play, 64-yard march on its initial possession. The Tigers converted four third downs along the route, including two connections from Gehrig Slunaker to Frank Ilunga.
Cobb capped the series in like manner, scoring on third-and-1 from the 4. Drew Rader booted the first of nine GC extra points to make it 7-3 with 5:37 remaining in the opening period.
Troubled by eight turnovers in the past two games, including an upset loss to University of the Cumberlands last Saturday, Georgetown briefly sabotaged itself once again and fell in a 10-7 hole.
After Payton Standifer and Romarion Warner punctuated a three-and-out with a sack, GC took over with a golden opportunity at the Campbellsville 37. Instead, DeAgo Brumfield picked off Slunaker and went 80 yards in the other direction for a go-ahead score.
From there, it was all in favor of the traveling Tigers. Cobb's 54-yard rip set up Slunaker's 11-yard scoring strike to Aaron Maggard with 1:30 left in the quarter.
“Hats off to Coach (Alex) Damschroder and Coach (Steve) Hill for getting thoe guys ready,” Oliver said of his running game coordinator and offensive line coaches. “To have two 100-yard rushers is not an easy thing to do in this conference, so I couldn't be prouder of our o-line and all our running backs. Coach (Dayne) Keller did a great job having all of them prepared to contribute.”
Georgetown visited the end zone thrice in the second stanza to mount a comfortable 35-13 advantage.
Isaac Wallace's sack sidetracked another Campbellsville threat to take the lead and forced a punt early in the quarter. GC took over at its own 12 but quickly escaped that hole on consecutive runs of six and 17 yards by Neal, then a pass interference penalty.
Slunaker hit another key third-and-long throw to Maggard for 22 yards to keep the drive afloat, Two plays later, Neal cashed in from 11 yards out.
That was the first of two scores in a 42-second span. Campbellsville recovered its own fumble for a 14-yard loss on first down, but Kyren Simpson jumped the route on a desperation throw on third-and-24 and returned it 15 yards to the house.
Rader's kick made it 28-10 with 9:08 to go in the half.
Campbellsville used a 41-yard hookup from Jager Gillis to Timothy Pope to pick up its final points of the day on a 33-yard field goal by Neally.
GC answered quickly, with a 50-yard kick return by Dillon Warren lighting the fuse. Slunaker used short throws to Ilunga and JC Shegog to set up runs of 16 and 12 yards by Cobb, the latter for a TD with 4:57 to play.
Somewhere between solid and spectacular all season, Georgetown silenced Campbellsville's eight remaining drives on the evening. The host Tigers' couldn't nudge past the GC 46-yard line for the duration.
“I thought this was our most complete game on defense,” Oliver said. “We were aggressive from the start. Our guys saw the ball well. They were physical. Campbellsville has a talented offense, and to do what we did, hold them to two field goals, is just incredible, and to get the pick-six and a safety on top of it was awesome.”
Georgetown held Campbellsville to 2.6 yards per play.
Two-time All-American DJ White added a sack to the Tigers' total of four. Hunter Cain picked off a pass. GC's secondary broke up seven throws. Two of Standifer's team-high nine tackles went for a loss.
And the offense stayed hot with a seven-play, 79-yard journey to open the second half. Neal picked up the vast majority with his 63 on the first play from scrimmage and fittingly finished the work with a 3-yard score.
Simpson was responsible for both GC defensive scores. He was credited with the tackle of Archelus Smith in the end zone that increased the lead to 44-13.
Ilunga grabbed a 37-yard TD pass from Jacob later in the third period.
Cain's interception put the Tigers inside the 10 to start the fourth, and Jacob capitalized on a 4-yard keeper. Page piled on with consecutive carries for nine, 12 and 25 yards, the last one providing Georgetown's final TD.
To put the 65 points in perspective, if was more than the Tigers' total in a three-week sequence against Faulkner, Cumberland and Bethel in the third through fifth games of the season.
Georgetown football debuted in 1893 and went 11-33 in its first 10 seasons. The program became a national power in the 1980s and won NAIA titles under Donley (1991) and twice with Cronin (2000, 2001).
Oliver took over from Cronin this season after winning the 2021 spring national title at Lindsey Wilson and leading the Columbia school to the national semifinals in the fall.
GC kept its national playoff hopes alive. The Tigers must win Saturday's senior day game against Thomas More and the following week at Lindsey Wilson, then hope for an at-large berth.