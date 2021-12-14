Once again, the Georgetown College Athletic Department got its man.
GC repeated its recent history of poaching the top rival coach in the Mid-South Conference, announcing Tuesday morning that it has lured Chris Oliver to become the next leader of its storied football program.
Oliver has led in-state nemesis Lindsey Wilson College since 2010, reviving a program in Columbia that lay dormant for 75 years.
All he did was win 105 games while losing only 34, including the NAIA 2020-21 spring season national championship. Lindsey Wilson followed that with a No. 1 ranking, undefeated regular season and semifinals berth in the fall campaign.
Under Oliver's direction, Lindsey Wilson had defeated Georgetown in eight consecutive seasons, including 35-0 this past October.
It's the second time in nine months that GC vice president of athletics Brian Evans has lured the coach from Mid-South's current most successful program in a marquee sport. In March, Evans hired Jeff Nickel, who had guided Shawnee State University to a No. 1 national ranking and eight consecutive appearances in the NAIA women's basketball tournament.
Oliver takes over from Bill Cronin, who won 218 games in 25 years at the helm, including NAIA championships in 2000 and 2001. Cronin also was an assistant when GC won its first national title under Kevin Donley in 1991.
"It was a daunting task to think of hiring a new football coach," Evans said. "When someone has been here as long as Coach Cronin, built a legacy and a tradition, you have to weigh all your options with those in mind.
"This is a great day for Tiger football and Tiger Nation. Oliver knows how to win, as we've come to expect, but he also knows how to shape and mold men in the full student-athlete model we hold in high regard here as well. He's done exciting things in getting the Blue Raiders going, and I know he'll be able to keep what we have going here as well."
Oliver was 35-2 at Lindsey Wilson since the start of the 2019 season. The Blue Raiders made the playoff six times in the past seven years. He recently was named AFCA Region 1 coach of the year for the seventh time.
He is the 28th head coach in GC history and only the fourth since 1982.
Prior to Lindsey Wilson, Oliver left a distinguished track record as an understudy.
He was assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and recruiting coach at another start-up program, Ohio Dominican University, from 2003 through 2008, a stretch in which the Panthers were 26-7 over the final three seasons.
Ohio Dominican set 13 national records and 46 conference records in that span.
He was previously an undergraduate assistant at Ohio State, apprenticing under Jim Tressel.
While at Lindsey Wilson, Oliver served as president of the NAIA Coaches' Association and Mid-South conference sport chairman.
GC will hold a press conference to formally introduce Oliver in the coming days.