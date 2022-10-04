'A' for effort

Georgetown College tight end Jeremy Adams gets airborne but can't quite put his hands around a pass into the end zone Saturday against Bethel University, which handed the Tigers a 24-14 loss.

 Kal Oakes
Georgetown College asked for superior service out of its defense through the first month of the NAIA football season, with a shutout, a litany of turnovers and four impressive wins producing a No. 8 national ranking.
 

Recommended for you