The way in which the dominoes fell after Bill Cronin's retirement as Georgetown College football coach brought a national champion from an in-state rival to replace him and inspired one of Cronin's longtime assistants to hit the highway and take over the program for another traditional Mid-South Conference foe.
That exchange ensured an emotional game this Saturday when No. 11 GC (5-1 overall, 3-1 MSC) welcomes Shan Housekeeper back to Toyota Stadium as head coach at University of the Cumberlands (3-4, 1-4).
In an added twist, Cronin will be honored at a presentation celebrating his 25-year hall of fame career at the game.
Housekeeper spent 14 seasons on the Tigers' staff, where he was defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and head of strength and conditioning. A two-time national champion as a player at Georgetown, he shared in five Mid-South championships and six NAIA berths on Cronin's staff.
GC ventured outside its football family to pluck Chris Oliver from Lindsey Wilson. While the Tigers already played their homecoming game three weeks ago against Bethel, this week's clash may fit the title more accurately.
“It's always an added layer. That's something you can't ignore. I'm sure their coaching staff will be very motivated to come in and play well,” Oliver said. “Our guys know Coach Housekeeper and know that he's a great defensive coach, and that has translated to their program.”
Both the Tigers and Patriots played Pikeville in their most recent outing. Ahead of its second bye week of the season, GC overcame five turnovers to win on the road, 40-20, while UC fell from ahead in a 24-17 loss at home, its fourth defeat in the past five games.
“I talk with our guys about how when you get to this point in the season, you get a lot of common opponents, and it's so easy to do the score comparison game, You look at that recent history,” Oliver said. “Human nature takes you down the path of comparing scores and trying to extrapolate what's gonna happen. We've got to fight that urge.”
GC used two blocked kicks, three fumble recoveries and an interception to overcome its own five giveaways at Pikeville.
Jump-started by a 61-yard flanker option pass from Dillon Warren to JC Shegog for an early touchdown, the Tigers completed less than 50 percent of their throws and were sacked four times.
“We had a number of what I would call unforced type of errors, and those are things we need to continue to work out of the offense,” Oliver sad. “The bottom line is we've got to protect the football in a better way. I feel like our defense played outstanding.”
DJ White piled up a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception on his way to Mid-South defensive player of the week laurels for the second time this season. Payton Standifer and Chad Holleran have combined for 97 tackles.