Georgetown College will honor its recently retired halll of fame football coach, Bill Cronin at Saturday's home game with Cumberlands.

The way in which the dominoes fell after Bill Cronin's retirement as Georgetown College football coach brought a national champion from an in-state rival to replace him and inspired one of Cronin's longtime assistants to hit the highway and take over the program for another traditional Mid-South Conference foe.
 

