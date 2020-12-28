A very merry Christmas arrived only one day behind schedule for the University of Louisville.
In men's basketball, the Cardinals ended a multi-game losing streak against the rival University of Kentucky Wildcats, hanging on for a 62-59 victory Saturday afternoon.
Only a few hours later, the gifts kept coming when Scott County's Bryan Hudson announced his commitment to both the football and track and field programs at U of L.
UK and others were considered candidates for the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hudson's services after the former Virginia Tech offensive lineman entered the NCAA transfer portal only 12 days earlier.
Virginia Tech initially won a recruiting battle with more than 20 other Division I programs, including Louisville, Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida and LSU.
“After many discussions with my family and lots of prayer about where my next home will be, I will be committing to the University of Louisville!” Hudson wrote in a Twitter post.
Louisville and Virginia Tech are Atlantic Coast Conference rivals.
Hudson initially was recruited by Bobby Petrino. Louisville went 4-7 this season and is 12-12 in two years under current head coach Scott Satterfield.
Part of Virginia Tech's initial appeal was the Hokies' willingness to let Hudson compete in both football and track and field. Hudson was one of the top discus and shot put throwers in the country throughout a high school career in which he won seven KHSAA individual state titles.
He has been given the same blessing at Louisville. In the announcement to his followers, Hudson thanked Cardinals' track and field coach Dale Cowper in addition to Satterfield, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano “for this amazing opportunity.”
Hudson was one of multiple Virginia Tech linemen to announce their departure from the program after a season in which the Hokies stumbled to 5-6 and saw their streak of consecutive bowl game appearances, longest in the nation, end at 27 seasons.
Both Hudson and fellow Class of 2019 blue-chipper Doug Nester entered the transfer portal after going from full-time starters as true freshmen to a platoon role as sophomore.
Now, they'll both suit up for schools in their respective home states. Nester announced his commitment to West Virginia University on Friday.
“I'd like to thank the Virginia Tech football and track and field coaching staffs for providing an amazing two years competing collegiately,” Hudson wrote. “I would also like to thank Hokie Nation for all the support throughout my time at Virginia Tech.”
Hudson made 10 consecutive starts at center in his first year with the Hokies.
Primarily a left tackle in high school and projected as a guard in college, he had only snapped the ball in goal-line situations at Scott County.
He was one of 28 true freshman offensive linemen in the nation to be on the field for more than 500 snaps in 2019. And while players in the trenches often remain anonymous, those in the know noticed Hudson's exploits. He was named to a pair of freshman All-America teams.
As a sophomore, however, he started only two games at right guard while seeing time in eight contests.
Hudson's mother, Mandi, who noted that Hudson received contact from schools the same day his name entered the transfer portal, expressed relief in a Facebook post Saturday night that the second recruiting go-round is complete.
“Many things went into this well thought out and heavily considered decision,” she wrote. “He will be closer to home, so hopefully more family and friends can see his career play out from the stands more often. We are very proud of him and how he's handled himself through this entire process.”
Louisville was considered one of the favorites in the race for Hudson due to family connections. Both his older sisters, Halee and Kadee, attend the school. Halee Hudson is one of the top throwers for the Cardinal women's team.
Hudson plans to enroll at U of L in January, around the same time an NCAA committee is expected to vote affirmatively on a policy choice that would allow athletes in revenue sports to transfer one time during their career without the penalty of a redshirt year.
Assuming that happens, Hudson would be eligible to play for Louisville in 2021. Also, due to an across-the-board waiver to all spring, fall and winter athletes due to COVID-19, he will have three full seasons of football eligibility remaining, and a fourth in track.
Louisville's interest in Hudson has come full circle. The Cardinals were the first school to make him a scholarship offer in spring of freshman year.
He started all 56 games during his career and was a fixture at left tackle during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, a stretch in which SC reached at least the state semifinals in Class 6A each year.
Hudson was a two-way starter as a senior as the Cards reached the KHSAA title game for the fourth time in coach Jim McKee's tenure, losing to Louisville Male. He notched 10 quarterback sacks, including a memorable tackle for loss in the final minute to seal a thrilling 28-27 road win over Frederick Douglass in the second round of the playoffs.
With Hudson paving the way, Scott County pounded out more than 4,000 rushing yards that season. The Cardinals were 44-12 in his football career.
His clean sweep in track as a senior — achieved only four months after major knee surgery — staked SC to a regional championship and best-ever runner-up finish in the Class 3A state meet.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.