Bryan Hudson's dapper appearance in a suit and tie Tuesday at Atlantic Coast Conference football media day was fitting for a University of Louisville program with a fresh look and high expectations.
Under the wings of alumnus Jeff Brohm, who made the move from Purdue to take over the head coach's headset over the winter, the Cardinals are touted as perhaps the sleeper team in the ACC.
A favorable schedule certainly will help: Louisville doesn't play any of the other consensus front runners — Clemson, Florida State or North Carolina — during the regular season.
In the ever-mainstreaming world of sports wagering, Louisville is one of only a handful of teams in the country considered the preliminary favorite in all 12 of its games. That includes a home date with Notre Dame as well as the Governor's Cup clash with Kentucky, whom the Cards haven't beaten since 2017.
During a sit-down interview with ACC Network, Hudson cited Brohm's lifelong connection with the program and infectious energy as reasons for the winds of change surrounding Louisville as a new season dawns.
“We've brought in a lot of new guys,” Hudson said. “Obviously Coach Brohm and the staff has come in and brought new energy, new focus. I think we have a lot of potential, and it will be exciting to see what we can do with it.”
Four consecutive losses to the Wildcats by an average margin of 30 points understandably had done a number on the Cardinals' identity in the commonwealth.
Aside from the day-to-day difference in scheduling and philosophical differences, Hudson said the new regime's bloodlines have helped to revive that hometown and home state pride.
“Obviously schedule and things like that have been a lot different, practices and just the set-up,” Hudson said. “Other than that, I think Coach Brohm, his family and the staff, a lot of them are from Louisville and have a history there. A lot of the staff either played at Louisville or are from the state.”
Hudson was a four-year anchor of the offensive line at Scott County and started as a true freshman in his first of two seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Louisville.
“For me especially, having that new sense of pride for the school and for this community is what's really special,” he said. “It's kind of given that different feel to us. There’s a lot of intensity, a lot of excitement, and we've been working hard this off-season.”
Brohm was hired after Scott Satterfield's departure to the University of Cincinnati.
A former quarterback for the Cardinals under Howard Schnellenberger, Brohm owns a combined record of 66-44 in nine seasons, six at Purdue and three with Western Kentucky.
“More than that, he's really just shown us in practice every day. The intensity he brings, the passion, you can tell,” Hudson said. “He's always in the building. A lot of the coaches had a bit of a break in July, and he was in the building every single day.
“That passion that he has, you can just see it and you can feel that love for the program, love for the community. It's trickled down to all the players, too, even the guys that aren't from the state.”
Named first-team All-ACC as well as a fourth-team All-American by one service in the preseason, Hudson enters his second full season as Louisville's center. He was a utility man on the line in 2021 before leading the unit in snaps played last season.
Another significant change for Hudson is that he'll snap to a new starting quarterback.
Gone is do-everything Malik Cunningham, now in camp with the New England Patriots, replaced by more of a traditional pocket passer in transfer Jack Plummer.
“It's a little bit of a difference,” Hudson said. “Jack Plummer, who came in from Cal this year and played with Coach Brohm before, he's a little bit of a different style than Malik (Cunningham) was. Malik was more of a generational talent. The athletic ability, speed and quickness were second to none in college football.
“So it is a little bit of an adjustment, but Jack is a great player in his own right. He's a great passer. His football IQ is off the charts. He's a great addition to the team, and he'll be a great player.”
In the open session at media day, multiple reporters latched on to Hudson's status as a rare multi-sport star at the college level.
Hudson was honorable mention All-America in shot put for Louisville's outdoor track and field team in the spring.
The time and effort in addition to classroom commitments can be exhausting, but Hudson said his exploits in the throwing circle help him on the field as the hub of Louisville's front five.
“Yeah, there's a big correlation between the two,” Hudson said, according to a transcript published by SI.com. “The big thing is the footwork. In track and field, especially in shot put and discus, you have to find a way to throw a 16-pound ball as far as you can just within a 7 1/2-foot circle. Having that footwork, the balance, being able to kind of build on your athleticism and it's very technique-oriented, like you mentioned, just like the O-line play and on the football side of it. So the two go hand in hand.”
He described preparation for the two disciplines as being like the proverbial killing two birds with one stone.
“In the weight room they're very similar athletes, being a thrower and an offensive lineman,” Hudson said. “Just being very explosive, very powerful, being strong and very powerful in the unnatural and uncomfortable position is a big part of it too and just being able to put on your athleticism. Track and field has helped me tremendously, especially early on in development and even right now with football.”
Hudson still holds the Class 3A state record in the high school shot put. He won seven KHSAA outdoor individual state titles for Scott County and also led the Cardinals as a two-way starter into the Class 6A football state final his senior year.
“There's a lot that goes into it. Like I said, it's very similar to playing offensive line,” Hudson said. “It all starts from the ground up. Just being able to have that explosiveness from the hips and just being able to hit the right positions and have that leverage on the ball just like offensive line you need leverage on the D-line and the defensive opponent. A lot goes into it, but it's just being able to be explosive and be powerful and be very accurate with the positions that you hit to be able to be successful with it.”
After what was perceived as an up-and-down season for the offensive line as a whole, Hudson knows they will have to be more consistent in order for Louisville to fulfill those lofty expectations.
As the veteran and anchor of the group, he's the natural leader.
“I think it all starts with the preparation. Like what's been talked about, we've brought in a lot of new guys, even into the O-line room even this summer,” Hudson said. “There are several new faces. A lot of guys with a lot of experience, both newcomers and returners that have played a lot of ball. That's a big plus.
“It makes my job a little bit easier being the center and being in more of a leadership role that the guys, they don't need to be babysat or anything like that. They all have that motor. They all have that motive and commitment level that is required to accomplish that as an offensive line. Just going through that preparation, learning this new playbook that we have, and really being able to process that with movement, process that against all the different fronts that we're going to be up against this season.”
Following their head coach's lead, Hudson and his fellow men in the trenches have put in the long hours necessary to take those strides.
“It just starts with preparation and getting in the film room,” Hudson said. “Along with that, just on-the-field work. Staying after extra, after workouts, staying after extra after the practices that we had some summer and now going into fall camp has been huge for us. I think we have all the potential that — the sky is the limit for this offenswive line as well as for this team.
“Like I said, we have a lot of new faces, and we have a lot of talent, a lot of athletic linemen in the room. So adapting the new system has made that a little bit easier, just having those athletes, but I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do with all the potential.”
Hudson was named this week to Pick Six Previews' Preseason All-America squad. Joining him on the fourth team are Will Campbell of LSU, Tate Ratledge of Georgia, Sataoa Laumea of Utah and Seth McLaughlin of Alabama.