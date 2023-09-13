Going, going, gone

Darius Neal polishes off a record-tying 88-yard touchdown run as Georgetown College teammates Aaron Maggard gives chase in celebration Saturday against Pikeville.

 Richard Davis

In 125 years of Georgetown College football, no player has torched an opposing defense with a longer run from scrimmage than Darius Neal on Saturday evening.

Neal's 88-yard scoring ramble broke open what was a modest 7-0 lead at halftime and powered No. 21 Georgetown to a 35-14 victory over in-state and no out-of-conference rival University of Pikeville.

