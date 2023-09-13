In 125 years of Georgetown College football, no player has torched an opposing defense with a longer run from scrimmage than Darius Neal on Saturday evening.
Neal's 88-yard scoring ramble broke open what was a modest 7-0 lead at halftime and powered No. 21 Georgetown to a 35-14 victory over in-state and no out-of-conference rival University of Pikeville.
“That's blocking,” GC coach Chris Oliver said in a post-game interview on the Tigers' YouTube platform. “That's O-line, tight end, receivers down field. That's how you get 88-yard runs. It was a huge play. We really took it to 'em offensively the rest of the half. We played with great physicality up front for the most part. It was really encouraging to see from our offense.”
Neal, whose 1-yard plunge capped an early nine-play drive and represented the only points of the first half, finished with 140 yards on 14 attempts.
Isaiah Cobb and Jayson Hayes combined for an additional 111 yards, including Cobb's 10-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to run a lot of what we call inside zone this week. We wanted to go a lot of north-south runs,” Oliver said. “We do a lot of things formation-wise with that to try to break tendencies. We got their defense a little funky with how they wanted to read it, and our O-line did a great job.”
Gehrig Slunaker completed TD passes of 15 yards to Aaron Maggard and 3 yards to Jacob Iames after Cobb's carry for the ages,
Melvin Posey had an 88-yard run against Bluefield in 2012.
“Darius was patient, and all of a sudden he broke to the second level and third level,” Oliver said. “He said he wasn't gonna get caught. He had a long one last year at Campbellsville and got caught. He said that on the 39-yarder last week. That one was a little closer (to being stopped) than today, but it's great to see him with that big-play potential.”
Georgetown (2-0) continued its reign over Pikeville (0-2) with its 19th win in 21 tries. The Bears left the Mid-South Conference for the Appalaachian Athletic Conference this seeason.
It was still a vastly more beneficial encounter than last week's 76-0 trouncing of Kentucky Christian.
“We knew it was gonna be a bigger challenge on both sides of the football than it was a week ago,” Oliver said. “They're more athletic on defense than they have been. We came out and felt like we had a lot of positive plays, but we just couldn't get over the hump as many times as we wanted.”
Pikeville threatened to claw back into the game when Trevaughn Barnett picked off a deflected pass along the sideline and returned it 20 yards to make the margin 14-7 with 10:49 remaining in the third quarter.
GC answered with a long kick return by LaDarion Montgomery that initially was a score but partially called back due to a holding call. Maggard took care of that detail with his TD grab.
It required a 15-play, 75-yard sequence and a 1-yard run by Xavier Malone to give Pikeville's offense its only points with 2:21 left in the game.
“I think our defense is well-prepared every week regardless of the opponent. We like the way our defense prepares, the way they're coached, our personnel,” Oliver said. “We know this is a dangerous offense. I think our defense was ready to play just because it was a big challenge. One thing we'll critique is I don't think we tackled great.”
Chad Holleran (10 tackles) and Payton Standifer (fumble recovery) led the Tigers.
Georgetown will have a bye week before each of its next two games, both on the road against ranked opponents, Reinhardt and Bethel.
“There's a lot of things on that checklist this week, but we're glad to do it coming off (a win),” Oliver said.