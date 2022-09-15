Local legacy

Georgetown College senior captain Cade Mullins, a 2019 Scott County High School graduate, talks about his lifelong connection to the Tigers in this week's Scott County Sports Show.

 Kal Oakes
Both football games for No. 10 Georgetown College this young season have played out in similar fashion, with the Tigers ripping open a substantial first-quarter lead and dominating Kentucky Christian and Bluefield in all phases.
 

