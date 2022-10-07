Rev it up

Georgetown College is hoping for a jump in production from quarterbacks Gehrig Slunaker (4), Drew Hartz and the Tigers' offense Saturday at Pikeville.

 Kal Oakes

If there was any significance to the common denominator of every remaining opponent on the Georgetown College football schedule being an in-state rival, it's now overshadowed by the reality that every game from here to the finish line is probably must-win for the Tigers.

Saturday's trip to Pikeville is no more or less crucial than future bus rides to Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson, or home dates with Cumberlands and Thomas More. Based on last year's precedent that two losses were one too many, last week's home defeat against Bethel puts No. 13 Georgetown in the position of needing victories with style points.

