If there was any significance to the common denominator of every remaining opponent on the Georgetown College football schedule being an in-state rival, it's now overshadowed by the reality that every game from here to the finish line is probably must-win for the Tigers.
Saturday's trip to Pikeville is no more or less crucial than future bus rides to Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson, or home dates with Cumberlands and Thomas More. Based on last year's precedent that two losses were one too many, last week's home defeat against Bethel puts No. 13 Georgetown in the position of needing victories with style points.
“It's really not a part of what we talk about and how we motivate and how we prepare,” GC coach Chis Oliver said. “At our level we only get 10 or 11 guaranteed opportunities every year, so it doesn't really matter if it's a division game, conference game, in-state, out-of-state. When you're trying to compete for a championship and get into the postseason, every game has tremendous importance.”
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
GC (4-1 overall, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) travels to confront a rival in Pikeville (2-2, 1-1) that is scoring plenty of points (141 through four games) but giving up even more (165).
The Bears are coming off one-sided losses to Bethel, 45-16, and Bluefield, 50-26, and look like an opportunity for the Tigers to get back on track if they can recalibrate their own sputtering offense.
“They're pass-heavy. They're averaging over 510 yards of offense per game and really slinging it around,” Oliver said. “They do want to keep you honest with the run, but they're a pass-heavy type of team. They want to spread you out. They want to mix in some tempo. They're gonna throw the ball vertically at times down the field, so we're gonna have our hands full with that aspect of it.”
Three second-half interceptions, trouble gaining yards on first down and seven consecutive punts in one long sequence doomed GC against No. 8 Bethel in a battle of unbeaten teams who swapped spots in the NAIA poll after the outcome.
“Their defense has given up some points,” Oliver said of Pikeville. “Our offense has got to hang in there and do our job and take some of that pressure off the D. The turnovers in a vacuum are certainly big, but there are things that lead to those situations. It comes down to just being more consistent.”
Pikeville quarterback Lee Kirkland (86-for-147, 1,387 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions) takes on a secondary that picked off only one pass against Bethel after multiple takeaways in every previous contest.
To complicate matters, GC isn't sure what shape its defensive backs will be in this week. Davon Starks and Kyren Simpson were among the players who needed to be helped off the field during a physical battle with Bethel.
“It's something we're gonna have to overcome and track and see how that develops during the week, Oliver said. “We're gonna be tested on that back end even if we're at 100 percent health, and if you have a situation where a guy's limited, it magnifies that. That's certainly something that we've got to find a way to overcome and see how that goes this week.”
Five different Pikeville receivers have double-digit receptions, led by Alex Sanders with 23.
Aaron Maggard, Josh Gary and JC Shegog have been the favorite targets downfield for the Georgetown QB rotations of Drew Hartz and Gehrig Slunaker.
The Tigers didn't complete a pass for longer than 20 yards against Bethel. Sophomore running back Darius Neal scored both GC touchdowns.
“I think when you're playing really stout defenses, and you look at where the game's going with analytics and those types of things, one of the big keys to coming out on the winning side is creating big plays,” Oliver said. “If you're playing good defenses, sustaining eight, 10, 12-play drives is often not the way you're going to score most consistently. You have to sprinkle in some of those big plays.”
Oliver said the game video showed those plays were there for the taking against Bethel. The numbers indicate they'll be more abundantly available this week.
“If you were in the stands last Saturday, you can point out two or three opportunities where we had that big play right in front of us and for whatever reason just didn't come up with those things,” he said. “That has to be something we get incorporated more in our offense.
“We're still growing. We're still developing, and we're not where we want ti be from a standpoint of execution. Even though we're not clocking there, I feel like those are things that are fixable for us, and I think our guys can see that. We just have to get better and eliminate those mistakes. Certainly creating those plays, getting those guys in space and then capitalizing on it when it happens, that has got to be a step for us in our offense, and we have not done that very well so far.”
