What you did last week doesn't matter at any level of any level of college football. NAIA and the Mid-South Conference are surely no exception.
Georgetown's rout of Ave Maria and Webber International's resounding loss to reigning national champion Lindsey Wilson made Saturday's southern swing feel like a fairly standard business trip.
Instead, the 13th-ranked Tigers walked into a pit of alligators, needing two scores in the final five minutes to escape the jaws of defeat, 31-21, in Babson Park, Florida.
After Webber tied the game at 21 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kristofer Sippel to Marvin Robinson early in the fourth quarter, Georgetown burned 8½ minutes with a 13-play, 64-yard drive.
The Warriors' defense held for fourth-and-goal at the 8, but the Tigers played it safe and banked the lead on a 25-yard field goal by Joshua Edwards with 4:30 left.
GC made a defensive stand to force a punt by Webber, which had all three timeouts at its disposal.
Brandon Burgess stepped up with a key throw to Aaron Maggard, setting up a 22-yard TD run by Darius Barbour with 1:34 remaining.
Davon Starks' interception – the Tigers' third of the afternoon – sealed the tougher than expected climb to 2-0 on the young season,
GC overcame three turnovers of its own with a big lift from special teams.
Rob Sheffield blocked a potential go-ahead 53-yard field goal attempt by Austin Smith late in the third quarter.
That put the Tigers in business at the Warriors' 19. Isaiah Cobb rushed for one first down to set up Zach Babb's 3-yard TD rush with 1:45 remaining in the period.
Sippel, who took over in the second quarter after Webber starter Cody Braden left the game with a lower leg injury, completed five of six throws and guided the Warriors 72 yards to Robinson's tying touchdown.
Georgetown converted three third downs on the march to Edwards' winning field goal, including a 13-yard scramble by Burgess into Webber territory.
Burgess completed 18 of 27 for 254 yards and two scores. Aaron Maggard caught six for an even 100 yards, including a 5-yard TD that gave the Tigers a 14-7 halftime lead.
Barbour (98 all-purpose yards) put GC up 7-0 early with a 40-yard grab.
Georgetown's first six possessions in the red zone yielded only two scores.
Webber, which lost 57-7 in its opener, answered each of Georgetown's first three touchdowns.
Btaden found Jacob Moss for a 2-yard TD to pull even at 7 after Tyrese Sanders picked off Burgess deep in Tigers' territory. Sippel's 5-yard strike to Rashaud Freeman leveled it at 14.
Jonny Bothen led the Georgetown secondary with a pair of picks.
GC returns home to a bye week before traveling to Bluefield on Saturday, Sept. 25.