Georgetown College football coach Chris Oliver leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time Thursday night at Kentucky Christian. GC won Oliver's much-anticipated debut, 42-13.

Georgetown College football coach Chris Oliver inherited a hard-hitting defense entering his first season with the Tigers and was known for a prolific pass offense in his dozen years of building Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson College into an NAIA powerhouse.

Both those elements were on display Thursday night, when No. 15 GC christened the Oliver era with a 42-13 road rout of Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.

