Georgetown College football coach Chris Oliver inherited a hard-hitting defense entering his first season with the Tigers and was known for a prolific pass offense in his dozen years of building Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson College into an NAIA powerhouse.
Both those elements were on display Thursday night, when No. 15 GC christened the Oliver era with a 42-13 road rout of Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
The Tigers' quarterback rotation of Drew Hartz and Gehrig Slunaker combined for five touchdown passes, utilizing a dozen different receivers.
Aaron Maggard caught a 3-yard touchdown from Hartz and grabbed a 17-yard score from Slunaker as bookends to the Tigers' 28-7 halftime lead.
“I thought they played well. I think there's plenty of room for improvement,” Oliver said of Hartz, a junior who played at Owensboro Catholic, and Slunaker, a freshman from Indiana.
Hartz completed 17 of 24 passes for 146 yards with additional TD strikes of 43 yards to Josh Gary in the first quarter and 14 yards to a wide-open Simon Sharp for the only points of the third period.
The more elusive Slunaker provided a change of pace to the tune of 9 of 14 for 78 yards, punctuated by a 9-yard TD toss to LaDarion Montgomery with 6:36 left in the game. Slunaker didn't take a sack on the evening.
“We've been fortunate with those two guys,” Oliver said. “They've had a good camp. Caleb Jacob had a good camp. I think we have a number of quarterbacks in our program that are very capable of being high-level quarterbacks in the Mid-South Conference. We're going to compete and get better and challenge (them). I thought it was a really solid night for those guys.”
Isaiah Cobb scored the lone touchdown on the ground for Georgetown, a 1-yard plunge on the opening play of the second quarter. The Tigers operated by customary committee in that category with Quincy Perrin (45 yards), Darius Neal (37) and Cobb (34) sharing the load.
On defense, led by two-time All-America linebacker DJ White, GC held KCU to three plays and a punt on its first three possessions to help build the insurmountable lead.
Payton Standifer and Kyren Simpson picked off passes on consecutive plays at the end of the second quarter and start of the third. Romarion Warner added a sack and a fumble recovery, the latter forced by Lawson Vaughn.
“It was great. It was very important,” Oliver said of the stingy start. “I thought the offense had the jitters early and then settled in, but it was really because the defense got those stops and gave us some confidence and took some pressure off the offense's back. It was great to see the defense start fast and really play solid throughout the night.”
GC led 21-0 before KCU finally got on the board courtesy of an 8-yard run by Davonte Williams with 12:04 remaining in the first half. Put into scoring position by a personal foul, Williams appeared to be stopped for a loss but broke several tackles on his route to the end zone.
The Knights' only other cash-in was a 12-yard run by Desmond Dailey with 4:15 to go in the game.
Georgetown avenged its only loss in the 13-game all-time series with KCU, 30-27, in the most recent meeting on Sept. 7, 2019. Every Tiger win has been by a double-digit margin.
Gary led the receiving corps with five catches for 80 yards. Sharp fashioned four grabs, while Maggard made three.
Only one of the Tigers' six red zone forays on the night failed to produce a touchdown.
White and Vaughn combined for 4½ of Georgetown's six tackles for loss. In addition to the three turnovers, the Tigers stopped the Knights on downs three times.
Oliver is only the fourth GC head coach in the past 41 seasons and the first other than NAIA hall of famer Bill Cronin to lead the Tigers into a season opener since Bob Brush in 1996.
GC's home opener is next Saturday, Sept. 3 against Bluefield (Virginia) University. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium. The game will be live streamed on the GC athletic department's new YouTube platform.