No. 15 Georgetown College football kicks off the Chris Oliver era Thursday night when the Tigers travel east on Interstate 64 to take on Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
The non-conference clash gets underway at 7 p.m.
It's the first meeting since 2019, when KCU ended its 11-game losing streak in the series and picked up its first-ever win over GC, 30-27. The Knights had lost every prior meeting with the Tigers by a double-digit margin.
Georgetown and Kentucky Christian combined for just under 1,100 yards of total offense in that match-up.
Drew Hartz, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior out of Owensboro Catholic, takes over at quarterback for the Tigers.
He is surrounded by multiple veterans at the skill positions, including Scott County's Cade Mullins, who is the starting tight end and a team captain as a senior.
Isaiah Cobb, who led GC's running game by committee last fall with 332 yards, also is back in the lineup for the Tigers along with slot receiver Aaron Maggard, whose six touchdowns led Georgetown and 391yards ranked second on the squad a year ago.
Boots Ellett (290 pounds), Max Hill (285) and Payton Bartley (275) are seniors on the offensive line.
Fifth-year senior DJ White, a two-time NAIA All-American, headlines an all-veteran corps of starting linebackers. Chad Holleran, Rob Sheffield and Payton Standifer complete that group.
Three more veterans – Zyan Bethel, Kyren Simpson and Davon Starks – anchor the secondary.
Oliver takes over from Bill Cronin, the NAIA hall of famer who won more than 200 games and two national championships in his 25 seasons as head coach.
He arrives from Lindsey Wilson, which Oliver built from scratch after the school resurrected its football program in 2010. Oliver went 105-34 in 12 seasons, punctuated by an undefeated national title in the 2020-21 spring season and a journey to the semifinals last fall.
No. 4 Lindsey Wilson and No. 24 Faulkner join GC as Mid-South Conference teams ranked in the NAIA preseason poll. Bethel (Tennessee) also received votes.
Kentucky Christian is forecast to finish third in the six-team Appalachian Athletic Conference, which broke away from the Mid-South in the offseason.
The Knights are a young team. There are no seniors listed anywhere on KCU's first or second-team defensive depth chart. Junior quarterback Jalyn Williams, senior running back Jerald Daniels and senior receivers Traveon Auzenne and Corey Garcia lead the offense.
GC's home opener against Bluefield is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers hope to return to the NAIA postseason after missing out on an invitation despite an 8-2 record in 2021. Georgetown's all-time record is 579 wins, 461 losses and 20 ties in 123 prior seasons of football. GC is 62-59-1 in season-openers, including a 42-10 triumph over Ave Maria last year.