Bluefield University made Georgetown College a captive audience all week with its six-game winning streak dating back to the middle of last season, underscored by All-American accomplishments from explosive wide receiver JaQuan Ebron.
Saturday afternoon, it was the Tigers taking the Rams' attention with a clear statement that there are distinct levels within the far-flung world of NAIA football.
None of those recent BU opponents boasted GC's tireless pass rush, its smothering, opportunistic secondary or its dizzying depth of backs and receivers on the other side of the ball. The Tigers underscored all those disparities with a jaw-dropping 52-7 rout in their home opener.
Drew Hartz and Gehrig Slunaker combined for five touchdown passes, each to a different and generally wide-open receiver, while the Tigers picked off Nathan Herstich four times and held Ebron to two catches for 23 yards.
“Kind of a big thing for us was knowing where a lot of their key players were,” said GC senior All-American linebacker DJ White, who sacked Herstich once and shared with Romarion Warner in another. “They have a bunch of stars. We have stars too, so we matched those.”
White and the GC front seven set the tone by deflecting two passes and stuffing Ebron on an end-around to stifle the Rams' opening series.
After Bluefield matched that three-and-out, Davon Starks picked off a deep ball and returned it 26 yards to put the Tigers in business. Herstich (21-for-38, 161 yards) enjoyed precious little time and success with anything except quick throws to one of his safety valves at the line of scrimmage.
“That was a big key with what we were doing. We made him move his feet a few times,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “You watch him last week and he rarely had to move in the pocket. One of the few times he did, he threw an interception. So it was good that we were able to get to him early, and we always kept a second DB on top of (Ebron). He's an All-American for a reason, and we didn't allow him to be one-on-one.”
Hartz was an efficient 10-for-13 for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
The junior from Owensboro started the Tigers (2-0) on the right foot with timing pattern strikes of eight yards to Jeremy Adams and 16 to Aaron Maggard for a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes.
“Every week you come in expecting a battle, and when it ends up like that, maybe it was just our day,” Maggard said.
White again knocked down Herstich on second down and Sheffield batted down a third-down pass to force a Bluefield punt between Georgetown's first two scores.
Darius Neal trucked a would-be tackler on a run for double-digit yardage to set up the Maggard score.
Colton Cornish later buried Herstich on a bobbled snap, leading to a wobbly, short punt that provided the fuel for the Tigers' three-score second period.
The Tigers continued their early-season quarterback rotation as part of that getaway. Freshman Gehris Slunaker punctuated an 8-play, 58-yard march with a 1-yard sneak for a 21-0 lead with 10:28 remaining in the half.
“Both of them are playing well, and we have other guys in the program that are playing well,” Oliver said. “It's a good problem to have. Those guys are working hard. They're getting better. They're studying. We're gonna continue to evaluate and compete.”
A tip-drill interception by Chad Holleran invigorated the Tigers just ahead of Maggard's juggling, 26-yard catch from Hartz down the home sideline.
Hartz then fired a 22-yard laser to Josh Gary for a 28-0 cushion at the 2:15 mark. Both a referee and the Tigers' student tailgate section behind the fence were closer than the nearest defender.
“The first week with the new offense we had a lot of kinks to work out throughout the week,” Maggard said. “That first game (a 42-13 win at Kentucky Christian), we had lot to build on, and I think it showed this week. We were a lot more crisp and stayed true to our rules and things like that.”
Kyren Simpson made a first-half hat trick for the Tigers' secondary with his second interception in as many weeks, deep in Bluefield territory.
Georgetown immediately went skyward and exacted the toll in the form of a 35-yard catch-and-run by Dillon Warren, again courtesy of Hartz.
“Turnovers are the most important stat in the game aside from points scored and points allowed, and in two games I think we might be plus-six,” Oliver said. “Our defense today played outstanding. It's a shame that we gave up a score right before the half coming off bad field position after a penalty. But the defense played great. Turnovers were huge.”
A celebration penalty on the touchdown and a kickoff out of bounds set up Bluefield (1-1) at midfield. Herstich's 4-yard keeper put the Rams on the board with 11 seconds remaining and made it 35-7 going to the locker rooms.
Warren returned the second-half kickoff 45 yards to the Bluefield 47. Neal capped the ensuing excursion with an 11-yard scoring scamper.
The attention to detail and reluctance to let off the gas pedal were a relief to Oliver after an up-and-down week of practice in which the Tigers coasted across the finish line.
“Just to pull back the curtain, our Friday this week was not where we want it to be,” Oliver said. “Our overall week was pretty good, but we were not very focused on Friday, which is not something you can do if you want to be a championship-caliber program. We came out ready to go today, but we can't make that a habit weekly.”
Warner, White and Holleran met at the quarterback on third-and-long to keep the train rolling. Slunaker (9-for-21, 117 yards) drove another stake with a 32-yard dart to JC Shegog at the right front pylon.
“Drew's been here for a couple of years, so he's kind of a veteran. They're both new to the offense, but Drew's been around, so we have some connection with Drew. When you practice with a guy for so many years, you build up some chemistry,” Maggard said. “Then Gehrig's come in as a freshman and really impressed us. They're very poised. We love both those guys.”
The Tigers summoned another stop inside the 5-yard line to set up a 19-play, 91-yard tour de force that took up nearly 10 minutes and culminated with Chris Cline's 22-yard field goal for the final points.
“I was expecting (a battle). We came out and we meant business. It was a good thing for us to get the win,” White said. “They want to throw the ball deep. Especially with our pass rush, we knew if we could get back there faster, they would have to throw short passes, and we can live with short passes. We wanted to keep them behind the sticks the whole game, and we accomplished that.”
Georgetown also flaunted numerous weapons in the ground game, topped by Quincy Perrin (11 carries, 66 yards), Isaiah Cobb (13 for 61) and Neal (seven for 44).
Frank Ilunga joined Maggard, Gary, Warren and Shegog with multiple catches.
“We love it,” Maggard said of the Tigers' new regime under Oliver.
“We're just trying to buy in to the philosophy of 1-0 every day, whatever it is, classroom, weight room, meetings, out here on the field. I think everybody's buying in really good.”
No. 15 GC will have a bye week to prepare for a top-25 showdown at home with No. 24 Faulkner on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“I think it's gonna be good for us. I think it's well-timed. Faulkner has a bye as well, so they have that same type of opportunity. I think our guys need it. It's been a long month of training camp and the first couple games. We've got those dings,” Oliver said. “Our guys are practicing a different way. Ir's not better or worse than what they used to do. It's just different. We're settling into that, which is a good thing, but our legs are tired.”
Oliver, in his first season after making the move from 2021 spring national champion Lindsey Wilson, led GC in front of likely its largest home crowd since before the pandemic.
“It was still pretty surreal to do that for the first time, but it was great to have the Tiger faithful behind us,” Oliver said. “We'll continue to build on that tradition, but it was good to see new faces out here and also see alums supporting us.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.