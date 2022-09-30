Georgetown College's largely new football coaching staff isn't bringing up last year's trip to Bethel (Tennessee) University much, in part because the depth chart is loaded with so many multi-year starters that it can spare the words and let the memories do the talking.
GC gave away the lead twice in the final 9:18 on the road last Oct. 9, including a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute that vaulted Bethel to a 25-24 win. It was one of only two losses for the Tigers on the season and the one that ultimately denied Georgetown a berth in the 16-team NAIA playoffs.
Saturday's game between No. 8 Georgetown (4-0) and No. 13 Bethel (4-0) has equal November ramifications this autumn and is also the Tigers' homecoming. There's little need for anyone to wax poetic about what it means to the program.
“Revenge isn't something that we play on as we try to motivate, try to get guys to prepare,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “I think as a competitor you always think about where you could do better, and certainly this was a game last year that was a tough loss and one that the 2021 Tigers would like to have back. So I think that there's guys that can serve as a motivation aspect that you left some opportunities our there, but it really isn't a revenge factor.”
Kickoff time is 1:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium. Recent seasons have served up a spicy series between the felines. A few Tiger fifth-years may have been around in 2018 when Bethel spoiled homecoming with a 50-49 overtime verdict. Georgetown won the next two.
“It's all about what we can control and how we can prepare,” Oliver said. “We want to use all those motivating aspects that are out there, but hopefully it's that we know we have a very, very good opponent coming here Saturday, and it's a big-time Mid-South Conference game.”
Or to put it in a scriptural context, sufficient for today is its own trouble. Bethel hadn't given up more than one touchdown in a game this season until last week, and Pikeville scored those two in the second half of a 45-16 blowout.
In addition to hanging a 77-7 shellacking on NAIA newcomer Arkansas Baptist, Bethel also shut down then-No. 9 Reinhardt on the road in Georgia, 16-8, and pounded Point, 28-3.
“They're clearly the best team we've played thus far,” Oliver said. “The fact that they went to Reinhardt and won on the road earlier this year tells you how solid they are. This is gonna be probably one of the two most talented teams we play all season.”
Senior linebacker Jakobe Griffin is the star on defense, where the Wildcats have eight sacks and five interceptions. They’ve helped Bethel’s offense control the ball for nearly 38 of the 60 minutes per game in conference play.
Joaquin Collazo III has thrown for 11 touchdowns against only two interceptions, with six of JD Dixon's team-high 19 catches ending in scores.
“Their offensive skill players are very good, and they're very talented at wide receiver, but I think they have a little bit more experience back on the defensive side,” Oliver said. “Their defensive line is extremely deep. Their secondary is very athletic. They do a great job in coverage. They run to the ball well. They've got a linebacker that recently became their all-time leading tackler there.
“When you look at last year's stats and last year's roster and who came back, almost everybody on their defense is back, so they're very impressive on that side of the ball. That doesn't take anything away from what they're doing on offense. It really goes because of their wide receiver depth and athleticism out there.”
Those comments could neatly summarize Georgetown, as well. The Tigers are coming off their first shutout in four seasons, 24-0 at Cumberland (Tennessee).
Davon Starks had an interception and multiple pass break-ups to lead the charge. Chad Holleran had a hand in a career-best 17 tackles. DJ White headlines a dominant pass rush for the Tigers, who have yet to allow more than 13 points in a game.
The offense, led by sophomore running back Darius Neal, senior receiver Aaron Maggard and job-sharing quarterbacks Drew Hartz and Gehrig Slunaker, has been effective if not explosive the past two games. All phases will need to click Saturday.
“This is a team that's been right there competing for No. 1 or 2 spot in Mid-South for a few years and competing to get in the playoffs,” Oliver said of Bethel. “They're just a physically talented team. When you see this team warm up, they draw your attention.”
Oliver looks forward to his first homecoming since making the move from Lindsey Wilson.
“We've heard from a lot of our alums and some that are a little bit further away who may not have been able to get back to one of the first two games but are coming in for this one,” he said. “Homecoming is a big deal here at Georgetown. It's one of the really neat aspects of our program is we have so many proud alums who root for the Tigers and bleed orange.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.