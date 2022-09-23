On the prowl

Rob Sheffield, shown floating to make a tackle for Georgetown last week against Faulkner, is among the leaders of a Tigers' defense that has 11 takeaways through three games.

 Kal Oakes
With the exception of probably a few seniors, the Georgetown College football team is preparing for an itinerary few if any Tigers have experienced at this level: Staying overnight in a neighboring state to play a game.
 

