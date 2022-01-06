In sports, you never want to be the guy who follows the guy. Unless, and it’s a rare exception, you’re a guy who has hoisted the same championship hardware as the guy.
Not many coaches in America would feel comfortable being the first new occupant of the Georgetown College football office in a quarter century. Then again, if Chris Oliver feels the presence of any ghosts, he can look down at his hand and the NAIA ring that accompanied him from Lindsey Wilson College for plenty of reassurance.
“You look at Coach (Bill) Cronin’s career, two national championships and 210-plus wins in 25 years, so some of that is a little intimidating,” Oliver said. “I think the fact that we won a national championship two seasons ago and had some success against the Tigers makes that transition a little bit easier, but you’re still following a legend. You have to come in and meet and exceed that expectation.”
Hired last month a week after Cronin’s retirement, Oliver was formally introduced Wednesday as next guardian of the Georgetown tradition.
Cronin and Kevin Donley before him turned the Tigers into a benchmark, destination program. It’s the reason nobody in the know nationally sees this as a lateral move for Oliver, even after all his success with an in-state rival in the Mid-South Conference.
“You have a great tradition, a great history. You have a beautiful town. I tell recruits we’re in a great college town, 35,000 people. We’re 15 minutes from a metro area of half a million,” Oliver said. “This is a special place. A lot of quote-unquote small college football programs don’t have a lot of those resources that we do. So this is a great opportunity.”
Oliver is another glitzy hire by GC athletic director Brian Evans, who joked that he’s been through the process a little too often lately and hopes Cronin’s successor is prepared to stay for 25 years.
The job opened two days after Lindsey Wilson, defending the national title it won during the pandemic-shifted spring season, lost in the NAIA semifinals.
“I am very blessed that we get to replace a legend with a legend in the making. It’s not very often you get to do that,” Evans said. “He’s been able to do some things over the last 12 years at Lindsey Wilson that are pretty remarkable, building that program so quickly and doing it the right way. That was important to me. That is something that had been a staple of our program, doing things the right way and getting results.”
Wednesday was 13 years to the day that Lindsey Wilson hired Oliver, giving him 20 months to rebuild the Raiders’ program from scratch after it had been dormant for decades.
Cronin was one of his first calls and a mentor from day one. As the tables turned and Lindsey Wilson launched a winning streak against Georgetown that reached eight seasons, Oliver saw his competitor’s recent run of career milestones — including a hall of fame induction — and admittedly wondered about the domino effect.
“I think in this profession you’re always looking at opportunities that are out there, but that doesn’t mean you’re trying to leave at all costs. Certainly we had a great situation at LWC. I was not looking to leave, but I was always looking at what opportunities may be out there,” Oliver said.
“I would say as he approached 200 wins a few years ago, I started to say, ‘I wonder how much longer Coach Cronin’s going to go.’ And when he announced his retirement, Brian and I reached out to one another, and it was a great, mutual fit. Tough decision, but we’re very excited. This is more about the opportunity of Georgetown than trying to leave the last situation.”
Georgetown’s proximity to Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati in his native Ohio are luxuries Oliver lacked at Lindsey Wilson, located in Columbia, a community of about 4,500 annual reisdents in the Central time zone.
“We are right in the thick of recruiting season, so we’ve got young men on campus today and have been all week. So we’re playing a little bit of catch-up with the transition and working towards that signing day in February, so that’s a big thing,” Oliver said.
“And then making sure we have the right staff members in place. We’re not finalized with those. And then our guys come back and start class next Monday. So I’ve had Zoom, phone calls, texts, trying to talk to 100 student athletes. But I want to get to know them in person.”
Asked if the challenges of following in Cronin’s footsteps would make him feel as if he has to work even harder than before, Oliver said he’ll stick with the time-honored message he has delivered to his players and simply strive to go 1-0 every week.
“We don’t really talk about winning championships. We’re not afraid to say that’s our goal, but we want to talk about the process that goes into that. The same thing goes for academically and the process that goes into getting a degree,” he said. “To make a move like this and leave a program was 35-2 the past three years and come to Georgetown College, we wouldn’t be making this decision as a family if we didn’t feel like the sky was the limit here, but we’re going to have to go to work in order to reach that.”
Oliver recalled that one of his two shutout losses as a coach was to Georgetown in Lindsey Wilson’s debut season. He went 105-34 with the Blue Raiders, including a 35-0 win over the Tigers this past fall.
