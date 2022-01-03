Ohio State’s thrilling 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl had a strong local connection.
Grayson Miller, who played on Scott County’s football state championship team in 2013, is a graduate assistant coach with the Buckeyes, working with the defensive backs.
Miller joined his father, John, whose interception of Rodney Peete sealed Michigan State’s win over Southern California in 1988, as a Rose Bowl champion.
The younger Miller also played four years at Michigan State, where he was best known for a blocked punt that led to a game-winning touchdown on the final play against Michigan as a freshman.
Miller also previously was a graduate assistant with the Ohio University Bobcats.
