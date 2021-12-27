To say 2021 was a different year than any in the proud history of Georgetown College football — and countless other NAIA programs — would be a gross understatement.
However, GC football passed every test and is still reaping the accolades after an amazing year. The team played two seasons in a calendar year, going 14-4 with a spring playoff berth. GC ranked 15th in the fall, just on the outside of a second bid.
Earlier this month, the American Football Coaches Association rewarded two stalwarts of that journey by naming Tiger defensive stars DJ White and Marcus Omosule to the All-American team for the second time.
White received his second first-team honor since May.
He finished the fall with 9 1/2 sacks, ranking ninth in the nation. His 69 sack yards were seventh. He also had 45 tackles,l an average of 4.5 a game.
Omosule, now a two-time second-team honoree, tallied 8.5 sacks, 14th nationally, and pushed opponents back 76 yards, fourth in the country.
He returned an interception for a touchdown sgainst University of Pikeville. Omosule finished with 28 tackles, including 15 solo.
Georgetown also received eight all-Mid-South Conference recognitions.
Earning first-team laurels were White, Omosule and Darius Barbour. Picking up second-team honors: Boots Ellett, Jake Johnson, Brandon Burgess, Josh Edwards and Chad Holleran. White headlined with his second Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Defensive Player of the Year.
Shan Housekeeper received the first Bluegrass Division Assistant Coach of the Year award, while Brandon Burgess was Georgetown's representative on the MSC Champion of Character Team.
The Tigers had the most Bluegrass all-academic honorees — sophomore or higher with at least a 3.25 grade point average — with 35.
That list: Jeremy Adams, Peyton Bartley, Jonathan Bothen, Jacob Brass, Treavor Brock, Burgess, Hunter Cain, Chris Cline, Colton Cornish, Sam Daniel, Gabe Floyd, Bryce Galloway, Blake Gossett, Nate Harmon, Lennon Harris, Drew Hartz, Max Hill, Holleran, Thomas Johnson, Jalen Lumpkin, Aaron Maggard, Chris Malala, Cade Mullins, Dom Myers, Brayden Pack, Kegen Rogers, Jermane Shegog, Nicholas Smedley, Owen Stinnett, Blake Stump, Bronson Thomas, Derek Wellman, TJ Whetstine and Brayden Wulfeck.
Daniel and Mullins are Scott County High School alumni.
It has been a busy offseason on the coaching staff with back-to-back bombshell announcements.
Bill Cronin, whose 218 wins and two national championships earned him a place in the NAIA Hall of Fame, retired after 25 seasons.
His replacement is Chris Oliver, who led Lindsey Wilson to the 2021 spring national title and an undefeated regular season in the fall.
Oliver announced last week that Housekeeper, a 14-year veteran, will be retained as defensive coordinator.