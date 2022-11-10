In a football world where the analysis and application of so-called next-generation statistics are all the rage, you can simplify it all with a safe bet that the odds of getting four consecutive defensive stops from the one-yard line are slim and none.
With time ticking down in Saturday's windswept first quarter and Georgetown College nursing an early two-touchdown lead over Thomas More University, the Tigers did precisely that to keep all the energy and emotion on their side.
That sensational stand, soon followed by a 73-yard punt by Drew Rader that flipped the field at Toyota Stadium for the remainder of the half, cemented the foundation for another numerical longshot: Two shutouts in the same season.
No. 18 Georgetown toppled Thomas More, 35-0, cradling a senior day goose egg to go with the one the Tigers served up at Cumberland (Tennessee) six weeks ago.
“Proud of those guys,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “Our coaching staff has been doing a good job on that side of the ball. Guys played hard. That was a team shutout, but that goal-line stand was awesome.”
Georgetown (7-2, 5-2) stayed alive in the NAIA playoff chase for what boils down to an elimination game Saturday at Lindsey Wilson (8-1, 6-1). The Blue Raiders own an eight-game winning streak in the series, all with Oliver at the helm before his move to the Tigers this season.
After Thomas More (4-6, 3-4) threw an incomplete pass on first-and-goal, the heart of the Tigers' defense shut down the Saints' pistol offense on three consecutive attempts to move the stack up the middle.
Rob Sheffield and Romarion Warner made solo stops of Jaden Hall on second and fourth down, with a scrum stuffing Maleek Jarrett on TMU's third try.
“That was our biggest thing all year is if they get down there, they don't run in our end zone,” senior All-American linebacker and defensive end DJ White said. “They can pass, do whatever, but they can't run in. Everybody on the inside, they got their stops. We contained on the outside. I made sure I did what I was supposed to do. Great calls by Coach P (defensive coordinator John Perin). Everything worked out perfect.”
The Tigers' offense couldn't escape the shadow of its own goalposts, but the sequence coincided with a swap of ends between the first and second quarters.
That allowed Rader to kick from the end zone with a tropical breeze against his back. Rader's punt sailed over the Thomas More return specialist's head and took a fortuitous bounce off the turf.
“We wanted to manage the wind right there,” Oliver said. “We got the ball on the one-foot line. We didn't want to punt into the wind. We were lucky to flip the quarter there, and then a big punt by Drew Rader, and that really set up our defense.”
GC brilliantly blended its resurgent running game and short passing attack to produce a pair of first-quarter scores while driving into those gusts.
Darius Neal's first of two touchdowns on the afternoon, a 10-yard catch-and-run courtesy of freshman quarterback Gehrig Slunaker, capped a 13-play, 71-yard march that encompassed more than five minutes.
Slunaker found Dillon Warren right at the first-down marker on fourth-and-7 from the Thomas More 32 to extend the drive. Neal notched 32 all-purpose yards along the route.
“We were a little but unusual today. Normally we defer if we win the toss, but today we took the ball so we could have the wind at the end of the game,” Oliver said. “So we ended up going into the 20-mile-an-hour wind to start the game, and little do you know you go score two touchdowns right away.”
Issac Young's tackle for a loss and a pass breakup by Sheffield headlined an opening three-and-out from the Tigers' defense, setting the table for an eight-play, 64-yard parade to the 14-0 lead.
Slunaker (17-for-27, 151 yards passing; seven rushes, 43 yards) found Warren for another fourth-down conversion before launching a 9-yard TD strike to Adams.
“I thought we threw the ball really well,” Oliver said. “Our o-line continues to grow up. We're running the ball well, and for the most part we pass protected well and we stayed out of third-and-long.”
Aside from its near cash-in late in the first quarter, Thomas More never crossed the Georgetown 40-yard line. The Tigers held the Saints to 190 total yards.
“Defense was really solid. We almost gave them an extra opportunity at the end by roughing the punter on a safe defense situation, but we came back on fourth-and-5 and got off the field,” Oliver said. “That was a relief, because that would have been a real shame to give up a score in that situation.”
Sheffield's nine tackles and Payton Standifer's interception after Colton Cornish hit Thomas More QB Blaine Espinosa as he threw were the individual highlights on a rare day where the Tigers registered no sacks.
That was a deceiving detail. Thanks largely to White, Espinosa (14-for-27, 108 yards) had to get rid of the ball early and often.
“Everybody knows that 's the big thing,” White said. “I'm just trying to get to the quarterback and bring pressure even if I don't get the sack. That way the OC (offensive coordinator) knows he can't go one-on-one. If they go one-on-one, I'm winning.”
Neal added a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Slunaker kept it for scores of 1 and 16 yards in the fourth.
A week after rushing for 405 yards at Campbellsville, GC piled up 189 on 44 attempts, led by 17 rushes for 87 yards by Neal.
“No doubt about it, he's a great player, and having him and Isaiah (Cobb) as sort of a one-two is starting to really develop,” Oliver said.
Madisonville native White transferred to the Tigers during the extended COVID offseason of 2020 and left his mark as one of GC's all-time greats.
All the Tigers' seniors, including Scott County graduates Cade Mullins (tight end) and Berk Watts (student manager after career-ending injuries), were honored prior to the game.
“It flew by. We won a lot,” White said. “(I developed) a great friendship with the Georgetown community, and that will live on forever. Georgetown welcomed me and they took care of me. I've always said whenever it's done I'll more than likely end up staying in Georgetown.”
The job isn't done, with a potential play-in opportunity looming against Oliver's old school.
“We know if we want a chance to make the postseason, then we've got to go 1-0 next week,” Oliver said. “We've got a tough opponent and a lot of different story lines that people are gonna talk about. But the bottom line is when it kicks off at 1:30, it's still two teams going against each other, and all that stuff goes out the window a little bit. We've got to have a good week of preparation. We've got a big test, and we're excited for it.”
This weeks emotional game is must-win
It's a game oozing with the personal sidebars and playoff ramifications that fans and pundits love but keep coaches sweating as they try to control the chatter.
No. 16 Georgetown (7-2) travels to No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (8-1) for a 2:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff Saturday in the renewal of a Mid-South Conference rivalry the Blue Raiders have dominated for the past eight seasons.
For the Tigers, the regular-season finale is a must-win and potentially a play-in as they try to chase down an NAIA playoff berth after narrowly missing out with a similar record and ranking last fall.
Oh, and just in case any additional intrigue were necessary, it is GC coach Chris Oliver's first return trip to Lindsey Wilson, the program he guided from scratch in 2010 to a national title in the 2020-21 spring campaign.
“We're just trying to stay focused on the task at hand, and I know that sounds cliché, but that's got to be the path for us,” Oliver said. “I'm sure it's gonna be a little extra weird on Saturday when we get down there and we're in that visitors' locker room on that other side of the field.”
In addition to Oliver, assistant coaches Michael Thrower (passing game coordinator and receivers), Alex Damschroder (running game coordinator and offensive line) also made the move from Lindsey Wilson.
The Blue Raiders blew out the Tigers, 35-0, in Columbia last fall. Of the past six meetings, Lindsey Wilson's 37-31 overtime win in 2018 was the only one decided by a margin of fewer than 14 points.
After helping to create that history, Oliver is part of trying to rewrite it.
“We're trying to make this about the game as much as we can and not about those other aspects that people outside of our program are gonna want to talk about,” he said. “In a lot of ways that's easier said than done. We have to be a horse with blinders on this week and stay in our lane and focus on our team.”
Georgetown stayed alive the past two weeks with a 65-13 road demolition of Campbellsville and a 35-0 senior day win over Thomas More, its second shutout of the season. Lindsey Wilson bounced back from a 21-16 loss to Bethel with a 39-9 win at Pikeville.
That was the sixth time the Blue Raiders have allowed single-digit points this season, and they haven't given up more than a dozen in any of their eight wins.
“I would anticipate that points are probably gonna be at a premium. We've got two outstanding defenses duking it out,” Oliver said. “They've continued to build on what they're doing on that side of the ball. We've got to do a good job of getting some first downs, staying in front of the chains. They're a great pass-rushing team. If you put them in third-and-long or third-and-medium situations, that plays right into their hands.”
GC has been able to dictate time of possession and orchestrate long drives the past two weeks thanks to a resurgent running game led by Darius Neal and Isaiah Cobb.
After emerging from a two-quarterback rotation for much of the season, freshman Gehrig Slunaker has become a more efficient caretaker of that attack in recent games. Slunaker threw for touchdowns to Neal and tight end Jeremy Adams and rushed for two scores against Thomas More.
“Gehrig is starting to get more comfortable. We're also getting Drew (Hartz) back more healthy now,” Oliver said. “I think our quarterback play has been inconsistent this year. There's been times when it's been really good and times when we've turned the ball over too much, but I felt like Saturday was a pretty big step forward.”
Being able to run between the tackles and avoid sacks that plagued the offense early in the season has helped the Tigers' trajectory and will be even more crucial against the Blue Raiders.
Led by DJ White's pass rush, Chad Holleran and Payton Standifer at linebacker and Rob Sheffield and Kyren Simpson in the secondary, GC also hasn't given up more than two touchdowns to any offense except Bethel.
Lindsey Wilson’s offensive output has tailed off somewhat with two new quarterbacks, Ethan Cash and Will McDonald, at the controls. They’ve still combined for 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Georgetown's season-ending 28-10 win over Cumberland turned out not to be enough for an at-large playoff invitation despite an 8-2 mark last fall.
“If we finish the year with a win over a top-10 team on the road, then that's a pretty big statement from that standpoint. But ultimately we don't control rankings. We don't control selection committee processes,” he said.
“We do get to control how we prepare and have an opportunity to play this week. If we were to close our season with that type of win, then that's certainly gonna help our opportunity to qualify for the postseason, but we've just got to go out and take care of business against a really good football team.”