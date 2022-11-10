Two against one

Georgetown tight end Jereny Adams and wide receiver Aaron Maggard fight off a Thomas More defender after Adams' catch in a 35-0 GC win Saturday.

 Kal Oakes
In a football world where the analysis and application of so-called next-generation statistics are all the rage, you can simplify it all with a safe bet that the odds of getting four consecutive defensive stops from the one-yard line are slim and none.
 

Tags

Recommended for you