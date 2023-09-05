There always will be critics or at least quizzical looks when one college football team body slams another by a score of 76-0.
Before you get too queasy about No. 21 Georgetown College's season-opening demolition of Kentucky Christian University on a hot, sun-drenched Saturday before a large home crowd at Toyota Stadium that ate it up, please take a deeper dive into the data.
Georgetown, which actually lost a game to the upstart from 90 minutes east on Interstate-64 only four years ago, employed four different quarterbacks in its good-faith effort not to pour salt in the wounds.
Fifteen different Tigers attempted a run. Nine caught a pass, and GC only completed 11. Thirty-one had a hand in at least one tackle.
From the opening quarter, when Peyton Standifer and Chad Holleran each returned an interception and Brycen Huddleston blocked a punt to account for three of Georgetown's five touchdowns in a nine-minute span, it was apparent to anyone in attendance that the final result would be a lot to a little.
Darius Neal rushed for touchdowns of 1, 39 and 16 yards prior to halftime and was brushed by nary a Knights' fingertip on any of them.
GC didn't have a scoring drive longer than seven plays all afternoon. Starting quarterback Gehrig Slunaker, Reese Johnson and Nathan Conley each rushed for a two-yard score.
Third QB Caleb Jacob completed an 8-yard TD pass to Jacob Iames. And yes, rather than rub it in with a field goal on fourth-and-long with just under nine minutes remaining in the game, fourth signal-caller Ryan Mattingly made a run-of-the-mill toss to Justin Walsh, and it went for a 21-yard score.
Overpowered by Cumberlands, 44-0, in its opener last week, Kentucky Christian mustered two first downs and a grand total of 80 yards against Georgetown. The Knights averaged a paltry 1.6 yards per play.
And aside from Derrick Houston's two interceptions of Drew Hartz, the first deep in KCU territory, it is possible the Tigers could have hung 90 points without breaking an additional sweat.
Holleran's stop punctuated an opening drive that went nowhere for Kentucky Christian. Slunaker's 36-yard drop in the bucket to JC Shegog and a 10-yard surge by Neal that ended just shy of the left front pylon set up Neal's initial score from short range.
Jacob Harmon sacked KCU quarterback Malious Cain one play before Standifer picked off a throw over the middle and followed his blockers down the home sideline for six.
A long punt return by Dillon Warren — KCU's tackler lost his helmet from the contact at the end of the play — put the Tigers in position for Neal's next venture into the end zone.
Harmon's second tackle for loss in the quarter set the stage for the blocked punt. Holleran, flaunting a halfback's number of 25 on his orange jersey this season and showcasing the speed to match, put up his pick-six with 3:35 remaining in the period.
Georgetown scored its 34 points that session with the benefit of only 86 offensive yards. The Tigers had 438 at day's end.
Believe it or not, it wasn't nearly a school scoring record for the Tigers, or even the most points produced in a game during the current players' lifetime.
Saturday was the 125th season of Georgetown football. In 1917, just prior to a break for World War I, the Tigers piled up 115 points one day against Kentucky Wesleyan.
They topped Saturday's total twice in 2012, bashing Bluefield, 77-9, and whitewashing Union, 77-0.
With the Mid-South Conference dissolving from three football divisions before and during the COVID season back into three different leagues, and having only eight teams remaining in its section, Georgetown needed the KCU game and next week's home test against Pikeville just to cobble together a nine-game schedule this fall.
Georgetown now owns an all-time advantage of 13-1 over Kentucky Christian.
Aside from the Knights' 30-27 upset in 2019, the Tigers own only one victory by a margin of less than three touchdowns.