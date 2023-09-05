Tigers in a laugher

Matt Miller, left, and Tyler Snell of Georgetown College chase a loose ball after the Tigers blocked a Kentucky Christian University punt Saturday. Miller fell on it for one of the Tigers' many touchdowns in a 76-0 rout.

 Ryan Minion
There always will be critics or at least quizzical looks when one college football team body slams another by a score of 76-0.
 

Tags

Recommended for you