Tigers legend

Bruce McNorton, second from right, a 1982 alumnus of Georgetown College, received his purple jacket Saturday emblematic of his recent induction into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame. McNorton spent 10 years in the NFL, all but one of those seasons with the Detroit Lions. Joining McNorton on the field for the occasions, from left, were fellow hall of famer Frank Minnifield, Georgetown athletic directpr Brian Evans and recently retired Tigers coach Bill Cronin.

 Kal Oakes

Bruce McNorton's hometown became famous for Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt driving in circles at 200 miles per hour.

It took McNorton 15 hours of highway time during the “55 saves lives” era to reach the only institution that offered him a chance to play football beyond high school.

Tags

Recommended for you