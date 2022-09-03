Bruce McNorton's hometown became famous for Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt driving in circles at 200 miles per hour.
It took McNorton 15 hours of highway time during the “55 saves lives” era to reach the only institution that offered him a chance to play football beyond high school.
More than four decades later – 10 of those years spent in the National Football League, primarily with the Detroit Lions – McNorton returned to those fertile grounds at Georgetown College to accept his purple jacket emblematic of induction to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“I thank them for the opportunity that they gave me to continue to play the game that I love,” McNorton said. “They did that when no other college would even offer me a scholarship. Nobody else offered this scrawny, little kid from Daytona Beach, Florida, a chance to live his dream, but Georgetown did.”
The presentation took place at halftime of Georgetown's 52-7 rout of Bluefield (Virginia) College in its home opener Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
McNorton received his jacket from fellow hall of famer Frank Minnifield, formerly of the Henry Clay Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.
Bill Cronin, newly retired after 25 years as head coach of the Tigers and a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame, helped McNorton put on the symbolic blazer.
“They gave me a chance to leave Florida, come to Kentucky and see snow for the first time,” McNorton said. “I thank my coaches, my teammates, my friends and all that had a part in this journey.”
McNorton still holds GC program records for most kick returns and kick return yardage.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds in his NFL biography and appearing just as fit and trim at age 63, McNorton was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round with the 94th overall pick in 1982.
He spent nine years with the silver-and-blue before concluding his career in 1991 with the Miami Dolphins. In retirement, McNorton spent many years as a talent scout.
The cornerback concluded his run in the pros with 20 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He picked off a career-high seven passes in his second season of 1983.
Only one other player from GC is listed as having made it to the NFL. Offensive lineman Louie Fritsch played a season with the Evansville Crimson Giants in 1921.
Former Tigers coach Blanton Collier led the Cleveland Browns for eight seasons from 1963 to 1970 with a sterling record of 76 wins, 34 losses and two ties.
“I also thank Georgetown College for the quality education and lifelong experiences that I had here,” McNorton said. “Last but not least, I would like to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. None of this happens without him. His grace and blessings were beneficial to me. I just thank him so much.”
McNorton has another connection to the Lions. Calvin Johnson, regarded as the greatest receiver in the history of the franchise, is married to his daughter, Brittney.