This is not a recording: Georgetown College will tackle another Mid-South Conference in-state football rival that is miles better than its record indicates.
Certainly fueled by a desire to win one for its new head coach, former GC national championship player and longtime defensive coordinator Shan Housekeeper, then-sub-.500 University of the Cumberlands pulled one of the shockers in the league this season with a 24-23 win last Saturday at Toyota Stadium.
A week later and seven rungs lower in the NAIA coaches' poll as a result. No. 18 Georgetown (5-2, 3-2) will try to get well in a rare night game on the road at Campbellsville University (2-6, 0-6). Saturday's kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Lest you think Georgetown coach Chris Oliver will have to dream up all manner of motivational tales to make Campbellsville sound like the Alabama Crimson Tide, all he needs to point out is that the C-Tigers lost to No. 3 Lindsey Wilson by nine points and No. 6 Bethel (Tennessee) by eight.
“Campbellsville is probably the best two-win team I've seen in a while,” Oliver said. “For being a 2-6 ball club, they are really dangerous.”
While GC was having its heart broken and its playoff hopes heavily damaged in the loss to Cumberlands, Campbellsville was embroiled in a track meet with Pikeville, won by the Bears, 66-41.
During its six-game losing streak, Campbellsville has surrendered 39 or more points all but once, a 21-12 loss at Lindsey Wilson.
“They've given up a number of points, but you look at their scores they've scored a ton of points themselves,” Oliver said, “They played Bethel (Tennessee), who we know is very good, to just over a one-score game a couple weeks ago, and they almost beat Lindsey Wilson.”
Campbellsville's average of 32.1 points per game ranks No. 21 in the nation, six spots ahead of a Georgetown offense that has been turnover plagued the past two weeks.
Jager Gillis threw for 495 yards and three touchdowns and aired it out 60 times without an interception against Pikeville. Gillis also was one of five different backs with a run of at least 11 yards or longer.
Knowing that his defense has kept equally powerful offenses in check this season, Oliver is more concerned with how his offense protects the football.
“We've got to make sure our focus is on us and that we find ways to continue to improve, because that's been our biggest challenge,” he said. “Things we have completely within our control, we're not taking care of those as well as we should.”
After settling on freshman quarterback Gehrig Slunaker as its full-time starter two games ago, the Tigers have given it away eight times in those contests, overcoming five in a 40-20 win over Pikeville.
“You're disappointed, because you know you let one get away that you should've had, but now you've got to pick yourself up and keep going,” Oliver said.