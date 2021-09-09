No. 13 Georgetown College football completes its swing through the Sun Division of the Mid-South Conference when it travels to face Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida on Saturday.
Kickoff is 1:30 p.m., with an online broadcast at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/webber.
GC rolled to a 42-10 win over Ave Maria University, the other Florida team on its schedule, last Saturday at Toyota Stadium.
Senior quarterback Brandon Burgess threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the victory and was named Bluegrass Division offensive player of the week. It was his first start under center for Georgetown.
Jake Johnson and Darius Barbour combined for 10 receptions and three all-purpose scores.
Defense, led by All-Americans DJ White and Marcus Omosule, wouldn’t be outdone. The Tigers sacked the Gyrenes six times and forced three turnovers.
They’ll look to pin back their ears against Webber, which was out-gained 508 yards to 150 in a 58-7 loss at defending NAIA national champion Lindsey Wilson.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.