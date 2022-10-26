A four-minute emotional roller coaster finally careened off the rails for Georgetown College football on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
Trailing by two touchdowns after University of the Cumberlands returned an interception for a backbreaking six, the No. 11 Tigers answered with two quick scores in a span of two minutes, 13 seconds and were an extra point away from pulling even in the waning moments of regulation.
With its front-line kicker out of the lineup after being injured earlier in the game, GC missed that boot but then recovered an onside kick to resuscitate its comeback hopes.
Another pair of strikes through the air moved the Tigers to the cusp of field goal range with a minute left, only to see an intentional grounding penalty and then a sack and fumble on fourth-and-forever finally seal the Tigers' fate, 24-23.
“I'm glad our guys didn't give up, and they kept fighting, but it was one of those things where we really felt like we shouldn't have put ourselves in that situation,” GC coach Chris Oliver said. “We left a lot of opportunities out earlier in the game.”
The exhausting finish was fitting on a day of external factors that tested Georgetown's mettle and concentration.
Cumberlands (4-4 overall, 2-4 Mid-South Conference) gave first-year coach Shan Housekeeper a triumphant return to the school where he won two national championships as a player, then was a respected defensive and strength and conditioning coach for 14 seasons under hall of fame head coach Bill Cronin.
GC also chose the day to honor Cronin's 25 years at the helm and more than 200 wins. Instead of a motion picture ending for the Tigers, the Patriots prevailed for the only the fourth time in the 20-game series.
“It's disappointing,” Oliver said. “It's a game that probably everybody in our program and everybody who was here probably felt like that was a game we should have won, and that's accurate.”
The final play of the game, on which Georgetown (5-2, 3-2) would have needed a Hail Mary to cap the improbable rally, pushed the Tigers' totals to three turnovers and five sacks.
Freshman quarterback Gehrig Slunaker completed 30 of 47 passes for 397 yards, all career highs for the Tigers, who out-gained the Patriots 452 to 233 on a feast-or-famine afternoon.
“It's easy to step away and have people say it comes down to one play here or there or a missed extra point, but we really felt like we had so many plays we left out there as a team in all facets that we should have made well before that end-of-the-game situation,” Oliver said.
Malik Thornton picked off two passes for Cumberlands, including the 74-yard return that made it 24-10 with 4:12 remaining.
GC answered immediately with a 56-yard kick return by Dillon Warren, setting up a 22-yard TD catch by Darius Neal on the Tigers' next play. It was back to a one-score game at the 3:54 mark.
Chad Holleran made two of his team-leading 11 tackles on the ensuing three-and-out by the Tigers' defense, giving GC plenty of time to go the distance.
Slunaker went deep to tight end Jeremy Adams for their second scoring connection of the day, this one an electrifying 72-yard bomb down the home sideline prior to the ill-fated PAT.
It looked like Georgetown wouldn't be denied, though, after recovering the squib at its own 46.
Slunaker found Warren for 17 yards and Aaron Maggard for 16 before the intentional grounding call cost the Tigers nine yards and a loss of down.
Cumberlands foreshadowed the finish with a strip sack on second down, although Neal pounced on that one to keep Georgetown alive. Cortez Brown recovered the loose ball on fourth down.
“Just more of those self-inflicted things. We need to find ways to get that out of our system. It's continued to plague us,” Oliver said.
“We're seven weeks into the season. We have aspects of our offense that are coming along, but certainly we're hindering our drives by not consistently putting back-to-back-to-back plays together without some silly mistakes. That's our responsibility as coaches, and right now that's getting to us.”
Another penalty for a false start and an incomplete pass preceded the game-ending takeaway.
Georgetown travels to Campbellsville for a 6 p,m. Saturday kickoff.
“You move away, and you've got to pick and choose how you want to respond,” Oliver said.