Tough way to lose

Darius Neal's touchdown catch helped ignite a furious rally Saturday for Georgetown against Cumberlands at Toyota Stadium, but a missed extra point and some late-game penalties sidetracked the comeback in a 24-23 defeat.

 Kal Oakes file photo
A four-minute emotional roller coaster finally careened off the rails for Georgetown College football on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
 

Tags

Recommended for you