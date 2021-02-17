There’s a greater spotlight with fewer games being played, but it’s still notable that Georgetown College football enjoyed a nearly clean sweep of the NAIA and Mid-South Conference player of the week awards after its dramatic, season-opening win last Friday at University of the Cumberlands.
Three Tiger student-athletes claimed Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Football Player of the Week honors. Chris Cline (special teams), Hunter Krause (offense), and DJ White (defense) garnered that weekly recognition for their play last week.
White and Cline were doubly blessed, backing up the league award with national player of the week validation in their respective categories.
It marked the first career player of the week laurels for all three Tigers.
White, a junior defensive lineman from Madisonville, made seven tackles including three sacks in the Tigers' 27-20 win over Cumberlands in Williamsburg last Friday.
One of his stops was a forced fumble that led to a field goal by Cline early in the game.
Krause, a senior quarterback from Fairfield, Ohio, threw for just two yards shy of 300 in only three quarters of action to spark the comeback victory.
He completed 14-of-22 passes, including touchdown throws to Noah Kremer and Darius Barbour as the Tigers rallied from a 20-10 third-quarter deficit with 17 unanswered points.
Krause also scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. It marked a triumphant return from a 2019 season that was cut short by a knee injury. Krause threw for 808 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.
Cline, a sophomore from Lynchburg, Virginia, scored nine points to help the Tigers seal the win in their first game since Nov. 16, 2019. He drilled a pair of field goals from 26 and 36 yards and split the uprights with all three of his extra-point tries.
Cline’s initial field goal provided the Tigers their first lead at 10-7, andhis second tied the game prior to Krause’s late heroics.
Georgetown is scheduled to host its home opener at 3:30 p.m. Friday against division rivals Lindsey Wilson College.
School officials said Wednesday, however, that Thursday’s anticipated snowstorm could pose an obstacle if the artificial turf at Toyota Stadium cannot be cleared in time.
The Mid-South Conference initially built two open dates into the seven-game spring schedule for the Bluegrass and Appalachian divisions to compensate for both COVID-19 protocols and the possibility of foul weather.
Since Georgetown dominated the early years of its series against Lindsey Wilson with four consecutive victories, the Blue Raiders have turned the tables by winning the past six meetings. Three of those were settled by a touchdown or less, including a 37-31 overtime loss in 2018.
Lindsey Wilson won the most recent encounter, 34-18, on Nov. 9, 2019.
There will be no general admission tickets available to the game, which may be viewed online through the GC athletics website.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.